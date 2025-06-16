Queen's Club 2025: Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby
Date: June 17, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby preview
Second-seed Jack Draper will face the USA's Jenson Brooksby in the first round of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday (June 17).
Draper has enjoyed a career-best season on the ATP Tour in 2025, winning 25 of his 32 matches thus far and picking up his first big title in Indian Wells earlier in March. The Brit is well-rested following the end of his French Open campaign a few weeks back, which saw him reach the first round for the first time.
The World No. 6 has a 5-3 win/loss record at Queen's Club from his last three main-draw appearances, having reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament twice (2021, 2024). His first-round opponent Brooksby won his maiden tour-level singles title earlier this year, triumphing at the Houston Open despite having required a wildcard to enter the 250-level event's qualifiers.
The former World No. 33 has considerably slowed down since then though, dropping five of his last eight matches (Challenger-level and qualifying events included).
Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head
Draper leads Brooksby by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Brit has yet to drop a set against the American, having defeated him at the 2022 Eastbourne International, the 2022 European Open, and the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.
Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby prediction
Draper has possibly the most potent, big groundstrokes on the men's pro tour currently. The 23-year-old also has a lefty advantage from the baseline, which allows him to pounce on his opponents' shots with his inside-out forehand. His low-margin game is likely to suit him on the lower-bouncing grass at Queen's Club.
Brooksby, meanwhile, has much more loopier groundstrokes, with his versatility from the backhand wing being his defining trait. The 24-year-old can offset his opponents' rhythm from the baseline by hitting disguised drop shots and slices.
While his finesse can trouble Draper as the latter isn't the best mover down the court, the Brit is still the firm favorite owing to his easy power.
Pick: Draper to win in straight sets.