Queen's Club 2025: Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: June 17, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby preview

World No. 6 Draper practices at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Second-seed Jack Draper will face the USA's Jenson Brooksby in the first round of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday (June 17).

Ad

Trending

Draper has enjoyed a career-best season on the ATP Tour in 2025, winning 25 of his 32 matches thus far and picking up his first big title in Indian Wells earlier in March. The Brit is well-rested following the end of his French Open campaign a few weeks back, which saw him reach the first round for the first time.

The World No. 6 has a 5-3 win/loss record at Queen's Club from his last three main-draw appearances, having reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament twice (2021, 2024). His first-round opponent Brooksby won his maiden tour-level singles title earlier this year, triumphing at the Houston Open despite having required a wildcard to enter the 250-level event's qualifiers.

Ad

The former World No. 33 has considerably slowed down since then though, dropping five of his last eight matches (Challenger-level and qualifying events included).

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Draper leads Brooksby by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Brit has yet to drop a set against the American, having defeated him at the 2022 Eastbourne International, the 2022 European Open, and the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.

Ad

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jenson Brooksby +700 -1.5 (+1000) Over 20.5 (+100) Jack Draper -1400 +1.5 (-10000) Under 20.5 (-145)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby practices at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Draper has possibly the most potent, big groundstrokes on the men's pro tour currently. The 23-year-old also has a lefty advantage from the baseline, which allows him to pounce on his opponents' shots with his inside-out forehand. His low-margin game is likely to suit him on the lower-bouncing grass at Queen's Club.

Ad

Brooksby, meanwhile, has much more loopier groundstrokes, with his versatility from the backhand wing being his defining trait. The 24-year-old can offset his opponents' rhythm from the baseline by hitting disguised drop shots and slices.

While his finesse can trouble Draper as the latter isn't the best mover down the court, the Brit is still the firm favorite owing to his easy power.

Pick: Draper to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More