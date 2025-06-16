Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Corentin Moutet

Date: June 17, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Corentin Moutet preview

Taylor Fritz is set to face Corentin Moutet in the opening round of the 2025 HSBC Championships on Tuesday, June 17.

Trending

Fritz had a forgettable clay swing, clinching just three wins in six matches. But the American bounced back in style to open his grass season, delivering a statement performance in Stuttgart. He lifted his first title of the year at the BOSS Open, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(0) in the final.

Moutet has also had a promising start to his grass campaign, getting past Fabio Fognini in the first round and pushing eventual finalist Zverev in a tightly contested 2-6, 6-7(7) loss in Germany. Now, his road to the main draw at Queen’s Club has been challenging. He defeated Mattia Bellucci and fellow countryman Arthur Rinderknech in tight three-setters.

Taylor Fritz vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

The first-round clash at the HSBC Championships 2025 will be the first meeting between Fritz and Moutet. Hence, their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Corentin Moutet odds

Taylor Fritz vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Taylor Fritz delivered a serving clinic at the 2025 BOSS Open with averages of 11.2 aces per match and a dominant 86% win percentage on his first serve. He wasn’t rattled when facing pressure either, saving all four break points he faced and winning each of the three tiebreaks he played.

On the other hand, Corentin Moutet has shown grit in his grass-court campaign, clinching three hard-fought wins with all of them going the distance. His serve has significantly improved, outperforming his season averages in both aces and first-serve points won.

Still, upsetting an in-form Fritz would be a huge challenge for the Frenchman.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

