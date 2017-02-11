Toni Nadal announces that he will not coach Rafael Nadal after this year

Nadal will stay on with former World No. 1 Carlos Moya.

Split! Nadal and his uncle and longterm coach Toni have parted ways

Toni Nadal, the coach of former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, has announced that he won’t coach his superstar protege after the end of 2017. The Spanish superstar has been associated with Toni since he began playing the sport as a toddler, so this will be a huge change in his career.

His uncle, a former tennis professional himself, is widely regarded with pushing Nadal into the beginnings of what has been perhaps the most successful clay court career of all time.

Dubbed the King of Clay, 30-year-old Nadal has been associated with his uncle in a coaching capacity since he was three years old, with the older Nadal, who earned the nickname Uncle Toni, traveling the world with the Spaniard when he went pro at 15.

Over the years, Nadal won a total of 14 Majors, nine of them on clay.

In recent years, however, Nadal has struggled with a few injuries here and there, but his battle of the past few years has been largely mental. The Spaniard has been on a Majors drought since 2014, when he beat Novak Djokovic for the French Open title.

Struggling with his 2016 season, Nadal sat out both the French Open and Wimbledon, and suffered an early loss to Frenchman Lucas Pouille at the US Open, choosing then to sit out the remainder of the season.

He returned in strong form in the 2017 season, and saw a dream run to the finals, setting up a much-vaunted clash with arch-rival Roger Federer; despite a valiant fight from Nadal in every set, and upto the final game of the match, Nadal eventually went down in a tense five-set battle.

That form, perhaps, was precipitated by Nadal’s end-of-2016 decision to bring on former World No. 1 Carlos Moya of Spain. The two have got off to a strong start, with Nadal finishing at the quarter-finals in Brisbane in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

In past years, many fans and pundits had called for Nadal to split with his uncle to bring about a change in his game – and it appears that now, that is exactly what has happened.

Neither Nadal has made any public comment so far.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.