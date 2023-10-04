Rafael Nadal comeback update: Spaniard back in training mode as potential final season beckons

Rafael Nadal has finally treated his fans to good news after spending most of the year on the sidelines, revealing that he has finally recovered enough to start with full practice.

The Spaniard was last seen in action at the Australian Open at the start of the year, where he suffered a hip strain during his second-round exit at the hands of Mackenzie McDonald.

What was supposed to be a short break kept getting longer as the severity of the injury was analysed further, eventually to the point that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had to skip his title defense at the French Open.

Hosting a press conference before the tournament, the 14-time winner in Paris made the shock announcement that he is considering retirement and that 2024 would most likely be his last year on tour.

"My intention is that next year be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me. If you're not happy, it ends up affecting your personal life," Nadal said.

Now, having missed the Wimbledon, the US Open, and the rest of the year, the former World No. 1 took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of himself practicing once again. The clip, taken at his tennis academy, shows the Mallorcan trading a few forehands and backhands from across the net.

More importantly, Nadal appears to be in high spirits and at ease with his movement once again.

Rafael Nadal: "The dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia"

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

While Rafael Nadal is excited to be back in action and be competitive again, the Spaniard has made it abundantly clear that he is not expecting to win a Grand Slam in what could be his final year as a tennis professional.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 22-time Grand Slam champion urged fans to not get confused about what the purpose of his comeback is. While he also did not completely rule out the possibility of something unbelievable like him winning the French Open or the Australian Open happening, he wanted to make it clear that that was not why he was hoping to return to the court again.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said. "I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly."

