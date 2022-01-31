"Rafael Nadal is gonna have 22 Grand Slams, everything is up in the air with Novak Djokovic and it is doubtful Roger Federer is gonna win another" - John McEnroe

Tennis legend John McEnroe is of the opinion that Rafael Nadal has the best chance among the Big 3 to win 22 Grand Slam titles. Uncertainty looms over Novak Djokovic's future due to vaccination mandates and Roger Federer is still recovering from knee surgery. The American was therefore certain of Nadal reaching the milestone before the other two in a conversation with Eurosport.

Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 21 Grand Slams, defeating Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the final of the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday.

With the French Open up next, McEnroe does not see any reason why the Spaniard will not be able to grab his second Grand Slam of the year in June.

"With Novak [Djokovic], everything is up in the air at the moment - especially if he's not playing in the French Open," McEnroe said. "I think it's doubtful that Roger [Federer] is gonna win another one. How much is he going to play? The next thing you know, Rafa is gonna have 22 [Grand Slams]."

The seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed that in his heart of hearts, he wanted all three to be forever tied with the same number of Majors. It was irrelevant to him what that number was, as long as no one ended up losing.

In light of Nadal's most recent triumph, however, McEnroe expressed regret over the fact that his hopes might not come to fruition.

"What I wanted was that they all end up with the same number. It's okay if they are all at 21 and it's okay if they are all at 22," McEnroe said. "I would never want someone to lose. It just seems like they're all so great that you sort of want them to tie, but at this point obviously it's doubtful."

"I am proud as an ex-tennis player that I was able to watch Rafael Nadal win 21 Grand Slams" - John McEnroe

John McEnroe was proud to watch the Spaniard win 21 Grand Slams

John McEnroe heaped further praise on Rafael Nadal for the manner in which he rallied to prevail over Daniil Medvedev at Melbourne Park. The 62-year-old remarked that matches like that, where the Mallorcan overturned a two-set deficit at the end of five hours and 27 minutes, are what give tennis fans "goosebumps."

McEnroe added that as part of the tennis fraternity he was proud to watch a fellow player mount such a remarkable fightback to win 21 Grand Slams. He considered Nadal's comeback win to be the "greatest" in the sport since Ivan Lendl won the 1984 French Open final by overturning a two-set deficit, co-incidentally against McEnroe himself.

"What we just watched is what gives people goosebumps and why you dream about being part of a match like that," McEnroe said. "I am proud as an ex-tennis player that I was able to watch someone [win 21 Grand Slams], I admire that. To see Rafa win the way he did, I would like to say that was the greatest comeback -- at least since the guy who beat me in the French Open."

