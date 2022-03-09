"Rafael Nadal is the guy to beat here, there is no doubt about it" - Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas firmly believes Rafael Nadal is the favorite to win the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Nadal is on a 15-match unbeaten run in 2022, having won the Melbourne Summer Set 1, the Australian Open, and the Mexican Open titles in the process. The 35-year-old achieved this feat after considering hanging up his boots due to a chronic foot injury last year, making it all the more special.

Haas, a former World No. 2, highlighted the same on a recent episode of the Tennis Paradise Podcast.

“Rafa Nadal is now 35 years old and he’s never had a start to the season like this one, coming back from injury, winning three titles,” Haas said.

The German reckons the three-time champion will be the man to beat in the Californian event.

“He is, in my opinion, the guy to beat here, there is no doubt about it," Haas said. "And he obviously enjoys it here very much."

The 43-year-old believes the younger generation will likely put in a tough fight, but the southpaw will be able to withstand all challenges.

“There are younger guys like [Andrey] Rublev, you look at [World No. 1 Daniil] Medvedev trying to prove a point, [Alexander] Zverev, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, there are a lot of guys knocking on the door but Nadal has to be the favorite going into Indian Wells," Haas explained.

"Rafael Nadal is one of the players that gets to stay at Porcupine Creek, Larry Ellison’s private residence" - Tommy Haas

Larry Ellison (L) with Bill Gates at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open is owned by Oracle co-founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison, a man Rafael Nadal is on good terms with.

During the podcast, Haas revealed that the Mallorcan always stays at Ellison's private residence during the event - a luxury afforded only to a select group of players.

The German added that the 21-time Major winner, who is an avid golfer, will also be able to play the sport at his convenience on Ellison's private golf course.

“He is one of the players that gets to stay at Porcupine Creek, Larry Ellison’s private residence, where he can play 18 to 36 holes of golf every day if he wants to,” Haas said. “He likes it there and wants to stay for as long as he can. If he’s healthy, watch out.”

Seeded fourth at Indian Wells, the Spaniard has received a bye in the first round and is on course to face either Sebastian Korda or a qualifier in his opener.

