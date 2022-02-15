×
Create
Notifications

Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam triumph watched by 5 million users in India according to latest numbers released by Sony Sports Network

According to reports, five million users from India tuned in to watch Rafael Nadal win his 21st Major
According to reports, five million users from India tuned in to watch Rafael Nadal win his 21st Major
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 06:17 PM IST
News

Rafael Nadal made history at the 2022 Australian Open, defeating Daniil Medvedev in a thriller in the final to become the first man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty became the first homegrown player to win the singles title after a 44-year wait. The tournament continued to make history off the court too, as record numbers thronged to watch their favorite players rule the tennis court from all over the world.

30 January 2022. Rafa Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win the Australian Open Men’s Final to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam Singles Titles and only the second male player to win all four slams at least twice in the post-1968 Open era. https://t.co/lx7Az7WMXp

According to the latest numbers released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the trend has held true in India as well. As per BARC, the men's singles final was watched by almost 5 million people on Sony Sports Network, the competition's official broadcaster in the country. This makes it the most-watched men's Grand Slam final to date on the network.

44 - Ashleigh #Barty has ended a 44-year wait for a home Women's Singles winner at the Australian Open. Reactions.#AO2022 #AustralianOpen2022 #AustralianOpen @ashbarty @AustralianOpen https://t.co/ffhvo4eFzz

Overall, almost 22 million people watched the tournament in India, making it the most-watched Grand Slam in recent years. The biggest market share of viewers came from the state of Tamil Nadu, followed by Pondicherry and Maharashtra. Goa came in fourth place, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty to return to action at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal will return to action at the Indian Wells Masters after his Australian Open triumph
Rafael Nadal will return to action at the Indian Wells Masters after his Australian Open triumph

Following their successful runs Down Under, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty will turn their attention to the Indian Wells Open. Both players are yet to play a match since their respective finals at Melbourne Park and will look to continue their momentum from last month.

Barty headlines the WTA 1000 event, held from March 9-20, as the No. 1 seed, followed by World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova. Also participating are defending champion Paula Badosa as well as former winners Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.

The show returns March 7-20 🌴See who's in and secure your seat today 👉🎟️bit.ly/3Ln1CQf https://t.co/xeJFc2Cvi7

On the men's side, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is on the entry list but his participation remains in doubt in the midst of vaccination mandates. The Serb is followed by World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev as the next highest seeds.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is likely to be the fifth seed at the event, held between March 10-20. Defending champion Cameron Norrie and former winner Dominic Thiem also feature in the line-up at the ATP 1000 event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nadal is on a 10-match winning streak in 2022 and has yet to lose a match since the turn of the year. Barty, on the other hand, is on a 11-match winning streak and is unbeaten in 2022 just like the Spaniard.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी