Rafael Nadal's 5 most dominant ATP Masters 1000 tournaments

Varun Khanna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 350 // 14 Aug 2018, 20:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nadal celebrating his record 33rd ATP 1000 Title win at Toronto

Rafael Nadal claimed a record extending 33rd ATP 1000 Masters title with a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday evening in Toronto. This was also his 80th career title and 50th at either a Grand Slam or an ATP 1000 Masters.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia comes next after Nadal in the race for the most number of Masters 1000 titles, having won 30 of them. He is followed by the Swiss maestro Roger Federer who has 27 in the bag.

The ATP World Tour Masters 1000 is the third highest tier of the annual men's tennis tournaments after the four Grand Slam tournament and the ATP Finals. The Masters series began in 1990 and Nadal holds the record for the most singles titles won.

The current World No. 1 has also played the most number of ATP Masters 1000 finals - 48 - followed by Roger Federer's 47 and Novak Djokovic's 44.

Currently, the following nine tournaments are part of the ATP Masters 1000 series: Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, Italian Open (Rome), Canadian Open (Montreal / Toronto), Cincinnati Masters, Paris Masters and Shanghai Masters.

Here is a list of some of the most memorable ATP Masters 1000 wins by Nadal:

1. Monte-Carlo Masters

Rafa with his record 11th Monte-Carlo Masters title

Nadal is the only male player to win a tournament 11 times. The Spaniard has done it at three different claycourt events - the Monte Carlo Masters, Roland Garros and the ATP 500 Barcelona Open.

He won the Monte-Carlo Masters for eight consecutive years from 2005-2012 and three consecutive times from 2016 to 2018. He also contested a record nine consecutive finals from 2005-2013 and 12 finals overall.

This is one of Nadal's favorite events on the ATP calendar, at which he had a 46-match winning streak from 2005-2013. He also has a very special win-loss record of 68-4 at this event.

Nadal's only four losses at the first clay Masters 1000 event of the calendar came in the third round in 2003 to Guillermo Coria, the final in 2013 to Novak Djokovic, the quarterfinals in 2014 to David Ferrer, and the semi-finals in 2015 to Novak Djokovic.

1 / 5 NEXT