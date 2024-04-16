Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Barcelona Open 2024 R2

Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a record 13th title in Barcelona against Alex de Minaur in the second round on Wednesday, April 17th.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made a triumphant return to the tour on Tuesday. Playing in his first match on the red clay since his triumph at the 2022 French Open final, Nadal rolled back the years in a simply superb display of hitting as he brushed aside Italian youngster Flavio Cobolli in the first round to seal a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory.

He won an impressive 78% of his points on his first serve and broke his four times en route to the win.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Rafael Nadal is currently participating in the 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The outdoor clay event is part of the ATP 500 series and is held annually in the lead-up to the Roland Garros, the calendar's second Grand Slam.

Nadal is a record 12-time champion at the event, having first won it in 2005 against compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero when it was a part of the International Gold Series. The Spaniard won it four more times between 2006 and 2009, making it five titles in a row. He also won it between 2011-13 and between 2016-18, completing three three-peats. His last triumph at the event came in 2021 where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a grueling three-setter 6–4, 6–7(6–8), 7–5.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

The fourth seed Alex de Minaur awaits Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

The World No. 11 has had a splendid start to his 2024 campaign, winning the title in Mexico and finishing runner-up in Rotterdam. He also reached the fourth round at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at the Monte-Carlos Masters last week where he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Nadal and De Minaur have met each other four times on the tour till now, with the former leading their head-to-head 3-1 at the moment. The Australian won their last encounter 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 at the United Cup in Perth last year.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur match schedule

The pair are scheduled to contest the match on the Pista Rafa Nadal after the end of Carper Ruud's encounter with Alexandre Muller.

Date: Wednesday, April 17

Time: Not before 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 7:30 p.m. IST

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur streaming details

Viewers can catch the action live from the Barcelona Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Canada - TSN

China - ESPN International China

Africa/Asia - beIN SPORTS Middle East

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

France - Eurosport France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

India - Tennis TV

Fans can also stream the action live on the TennisTV app.

