Rafael Nadal says it is important to strive for constant improvement, adds training without any goals "makes no sense"

Rafael Nadal was recently invited to be a guest speaker at the enlightED conference, where the Spaniard spoke about the importance of setting goals and fulfilling them. Nadal alsoiemphasized the role that experienced individuals can play in the guidance of young adults and children.

In a previous edition of the conference held in 2018, Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal had enlightened the audience about the importance of grit and perseverance in education.

Rafael Nadal, during his speech on Tuesday, elaborated on his former coach’s statements. The Spaniard stressed the need to build a strong temperament, and explained that setting goals and pursuing them diligently is important to achieve success.

“There’s no greater personal satisfaction than going home knowing that you’ve done everything possible to achieve your goals,” Nadal said. "With effort, dedication and humility you always achieve something, which is to make progress toward your objectives."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also said it was important to keep striving to improve.

“Mentally, that really helps you to be alert and active. I don’t understand life any other way,” Nadal said. "Working and training for the sake of training, without any goal to get better … makes no sense. It’s boring.”

EnlightED is a global summit that invites panelists to express ideas about integrating technology into education. As a pioneer in new-age sports education, Rafael Nadal, through the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar established in 2016, has introduced a high performance tennis center that helps upcoming athletes focus on striking a balance between their tennis career and academic studies.

Fundación Telefónica, the parent company of Movistar, has been a part of enlightED’s organizing committee since its first conference in 2018. Nadal’s affiliation with Telefónica dates back to 2014 when he signed up to be their brand ambassador

"If you surround yourself with great people, it will be much easier to succeed" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal with youngsters selected for Rafa Nadal Academy training in Brisbane, 2019

Rafael Nadal believes that at a time when youngsters have an abundance of information at their fingertips through technology, there is a need for guidance from seniors. The Spaniard added that being around great mentors can help build the mindset to accept criticism constructively.

According to the 35-year-old, "passion" and "effort" can never be replaced by technology.

“If you surround yourself with great people, it will be much easier to succeed," Nadal said. "The best decision I have made in my career is to have people by my side who tell me things as they are, without thinking too much about how or when they should tell me.”

Nadal has been out of action since the Washington Open in August. The Spaniard is recovering from a chronic foot injury that forced him to call time on his 2021 season.

While there has been no intimation from Nadal's end on when he will return to court, fans will be hoping to see him make a comeback in January in time for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Edited by Arvind Sriram