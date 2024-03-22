"Rafael Nadal should've beaten me here 6 years ago, but I snuck that out" - When Roger Federer picked Spaniard to beat Novak Djokovic in Miami final

Roger Federer supported Rafael Nadal to win against Novak Djokovic in the 2011 Miami Open final.
Federer told the media:
"I think it's pretty open, obviously because of how Rafa played tonight and how he can play in finals. He's got a great winning record for finals in general. I don't know if he's ever won here? He hasn't."
"I think it would be nice for him to win here for the first time. He should have beaten me here six years ago. I was down two sets to love and a break and breakpoints if I am not mistaken."
"So he should have gotten that one, but I snuck that one out on him. Novak has been playing great this season. Yeah, I think Rafa is going to give Novak a run for the money, and I'm going to pick Rafa."
Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins
Edited by Pritha Ghosh