Reilly Opelka vs Ignacio Buse preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Ignacio Buse
Date: May 1, 2025
Tournament: Aix-en-Provence Credit Agricole 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Aix-en-Provence, France
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Challenger 175
Prize Money: €227,270
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel
Reilly Opelka vs Inacio Buse preview
Former World No. 17 Reilly Opelka will take on Ignacio Buse in the quarterfinals of the Aix-en-Provence Challenger.
Opelka has made a decent start to the season by garnering a runner-up finish in the Brisbane International and a quarterfinal appearance in the Dallas Open. He also reached the third round of the Miami Open but lost to Tomas Machac in straight sets.
The American entered Aix-en-Provence after a second-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign by cruising past Kyrian Jacquet in the first round before beating Courentin Moutet in the second. Opelka defeated Frenchman Moutet in straight sets, 7-6(3), 7-6(3).
Meanwhile, Ignacio Buse is a popular name on the ATP Challenger circuit. He has made a promising start to the season by amassing semifinal runs in the Santiago Challenger and the Menorca Challenger. He also participated in the Madrid Challenger but lost to Marin Cilic in the first round.
The Peruvian entered the main draw in Aix-en-Provence via the qualifiers. He started his campaign with a confident win against Moise Kouame before beating Luciano Darderi 6-0, 6-4 in the second round.
Reilly Opelka vs Ignacio Buse head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Reilly Opelka vs Ignacio Buse odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Reilly Opelka vs Ignacio Buse prediction
Reilly Opelka seems determined to make a difference this year. The American came close to capturing a title in Brisbane, but Jiri Lehecka denied him in the final. He will be eager to prepare well ahead of the French Open and make a deep run in Aix-en-Provence.
Buse, on the other hand, is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. The Peruvian is still working towards his game and has a bright future ahead. Apart from a few Davis Cup matches and a first-round appearance in the Chile Open this year, Buse hasn't featured much on the main tour.
A tricky encounter will be on the cards in the quarterfinal. Opelka will have experience on his side, but Buse has been in amazing form in Aix-en-Provence. Considering their skill set on clay and decision-making skills on the court, Buse might just edge past Opelka and enter the semifinal on Friday.
Pick: Buse to win in straight sets.