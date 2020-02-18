Rio Open 2020, Round of 32: Dominic Thiem vs Felipe Meligeni Alves | Where to watch and live stream details

Dominic Thiem

After an incredibly successful run at the Australian Open 2020, World No. 5, Dominic Thiem is looking to resume the great season on his favourite clay court surface. Playing at the 7th edition of the Rio Open 2020, Dominic Thiem has an easy challenge to overcome in the form of 21-year-old Brazilian, Felipe Meligeni Alves in his Round of 32 match.

Thiem, who has been a winner at the ATP 500 event in 2017, is eager to get back to his winning ways at the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Brazil. The top-seeded player in the tournament, Thiem is one of the best clay-court players currently on tour and the Rio Open has been his hunting ground previously as well.

The year 2020 has been going wonderfully well for the Austrian as he displayed a great Champion spirit in the Australian Open. He made it to the finals of the first Major of the season and was incredibly close to upsetting Novak Djokovic as well. Under his new coach, Thiem has improved in leaps and bounds and is a force to reckon with.

Felipe Meligeni Alves, on the other hand, has been a champion at the 2016 US Open Boy's tournament, when he partnered with Juan Carlos Aguilar. However, Thiem is expected to dictate the match and brush away the challenges posed by Alves and get on his way.

Here's all you need to know about the Rio Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 17 - 23, 2020

Tournament: 2020 Rio Open presented by Claro

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Surface: Clay court

Prize Money: US $1,759,905

Time: [1] Dominic Thiem vs Felipe Meligeni Alves at approx. 03:30 AM IST on 19th February 2020

Where to watch Rio Open 2020?

India - The matches will be shown on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rio Open 2020

The Rio Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rio Open website will also show the live scores.