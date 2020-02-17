Rio Open 2020: Where to watch and Live Stream details

Dominic Thiem

After the conclusion of the Rotterdam Open 2020, things have shifted fast to the second ATP 500 tour on the tennis calendar with the Rio Open 2020 beginning from February 17 and concluding on February 23. The clay courts of the Jockey Club Brasileiro have been the attraction of some of the top players in the circuit and in its 7th edition, the Rio Open will have headlining acts by Dominic Thiem, Pablo Cuevas, Borna Coric, Guido Pella, Fernando Verdasco to name a few.

Typically the haunt of clay-prone players, top seed Dominic Thiem had tasted victory here in 2017 and is hungry for more this time. Ever since his classic performance at the Australian Open 2020 which culminated in the gripping final against eventual Champion, Novak Djokovic, Thiem has not played any tournament. The Rio Open 2020 will mark his return to the beloved clay courts.

To give the Austrian competition, a fair mix of some of the top players from South America and Spain are also there, among other nations. Guido Pella, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Juan Ignacio Londero, all seasoned clay players will be taking part in the US $1,759,905 event. As things begin from Monday in Rio de Janeiro, we can expect some gripping and tense action coming our way from the second ATP 500 tournament of the season.

Here's all you need to know about the

Rio Open 2020 Schedule:

Date: February 17 - 23, 2020

Tournament: 2020 Rio Open presented by Claro

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Surface: Clay court

Prize Money: US $1,759,905

Where to watch Rio Open 2020?

India - The matches will be shown on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rio Open 2020

The Rio Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rio Open website will also show the live scores.