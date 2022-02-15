Rio Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Diego Schwartzman vs Pedro Martinez.

Date: 16 February, 2022.

Tournament: Rio Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor claycourt.

Prize money: $1,815,115.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV

Diego Schwartzman vs Pedro Martinez preview

Schwartzman at the 2021 US Open

After a first-round bye, third seed Diego Schwartzman will square off against Pedro Martinez in the second round of the 2022 Rio Open on Wednesday.

After being upset by Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the Australian Open, Schwartzman found his form during the South American clay swing. At the Cordoba Open a couple of weeks ago, he reached the semifinals.

As the defending champion at last week's Argentina Open, Schwartzman made it all the way to the final. After winning the first set against Casper Ruud, the Norwegian staged a comeback to win the title. Nevertheless, the World No. 14 will be pleased with his progress over the past fortnight and will be eager to continue his string of good performances.

Martinez at the 2022 Australian Open

Pedro Martinez kicked off his Rio Open challenge with a 6-3, 6-4 win over wildcard Shang Juncheng in the first round. At the 2022 ATP Cup, he was part of the Spanish team and competed in four doubles ties. He won two matches and lost the other two.

Martinez has lost in the second round of all the tournaments he has competed in this year. His best chance of progressing further was at the Australian Open, where he led Cristian Garin by two sets to one, before eventually losing the match.

Martinez will be desperate to end his streak of second-round losses and progress further in the tournament.

Diego Schwartzman vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the pair, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Diego Schwartzman vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Schwartzman at the 2022 Australian Open

Schwartzman will be the firm favorite to win this contest based on current form. The Argentinian has finally found his feet after a shaky start to the year.

Martinez is very comfortable on clay and will certainly challenge the third seed. Schwartzman notched up 100 career wins on clay during last week's Argentina Open and favors the surface as well.

TENNIS @Tennis



Diego Schwartzman battled to his 100th career win on clay in front of his home crowd in Buenos Aires today, outlasting Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, after nearly three hours on court.



@dieschwartzman | @ArgentinaOpen STAT OF THE DAYDiego Schwartzman battled to his 100th career win on clay in front of his home crowd in Buenos Aires today, outlasting Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, after nearly three hours on court. STAT OF THE DAY❗️Diego Schwartzman battled to his 100th career win on clay in front of his home crowd in Buenos Aires today, outlasting Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, after nearly three hours on court.@dieschwartzman | @ArgentinaOpen

The Spaniard's record against top-20 players isn't impressive, winning just two of his 12 matches so far. Against the Argentinian, who's playing really well at the moment, Martinez will need to step up his game considerably.

Schwartzman is a former champion at the Rio Open, winning the title in 2018. He certainly knows what it takes to win here and should be too strong for Martinez.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala