The Rio Open 2025's main draw action will begin on Monday, 17 February, with six men's singles and two men's doubles matches. Two seeded players will also be in action.

Ad

Top seed Alexander Zverev and the second seed Lorenzo Musetti are expected to start their campaigns on Tuesday. Third seed Alejandro Tabilo and sixth seed Nicolas Jarry will play their matches on Day 1.

#1. Alejandro Tabilo vs Chun-Hsin Tseng

The third seed, Alejandro Tabilo, will face Tseng Chun-Hsin from Chinese Taipei, who came through the qualifiers. The World No. 28 Tabilo has a 0-4 win-loss record this season, as he is winless since beating Nuno Borges in the first round of the Paris Masters.

Ad

Trending

The 27-year-old, Tabilo, lost in the first round of the Australian Open, Brisbane Internation, ASB Classic in Auckland, and Buenos Aires Open, and none of his opponents were in the Top 50. He would be disappointed with his performance so far and look to end his five-match losing streak in Rio.

The 23-year-old, Tseng, has won five Challenger titles on clay but has won only one ATP Tour match at the Croatian Open in 2024 against Fabio Fognini. This year, the World No. 125 has not won any ATP main draw match yet and his three wins have come in the qualifying rounds.

Ad

Predicted winner: Alejandro Tabilo

#2. Nicolas Jarry vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

The sixth seed, Nicolas Jarry, will face the Argentinian qualifier, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, for the third time in his career. They first met in the final of the Lima Challenger in 2021 and then, in the final qualifying round of the Rio Open in 2023. The Chilean won both matches in straight sets.

The 29-year-old Jarry will be looking to end his three-match losing streak. He started the season in Brisbane, where he reached the Quarterfinal, but then suffered a first-round loss at the Australian Open against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Nicolas Jarry of Chile plays a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the Men's Singles First Round match during day two of the 2025 Australian Open- Source: Getty

Last week, Jarry lost to another Argentinian, Diego Schwartzman, in the first round of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. It was the last win of Schwartzman's career.

Ad

World No. 139 Cerundolo also qualified for the main draw of the Argentina Open last week, where he lost to his brother Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. He reached the quarterfinal of the Rio Open in 2022, which was his best result in Brazil, in his four appearances at the tournament.

Predicted winner: Nicolas Jarry

#3. Jaume Munar vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

The most interesting one will be Jaume Munar vs Thiago Seyboth Wild, considering both are ranked inside the Top 80. The winner of this match will play with the second seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Ad

The two also met in the second round of the Rio Open last year, when Seyboth Wild won in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Munar won in straight sets when they met in the final of a Challenger in Austria in September 2024.

Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil celebrates the victory against Jaume Munar of Spain during day four of ATP 500 Rio Open 2024 - Source: Getty

The World No. 55, Jaume Munar, has had a decent season so far, as he has a 6-3 win-loss record. Two of his losses were against World No. 5 Casper Ruud at the Australian Open and Dallas, and both matches were very close. The 27-year-old Spaniard could break into the Top 50 for the first time by reaching the quarterfinal here.

Ad

On the other hand, the World No. 75 is making his sixth appearance (including the qualifying round) at the Rio Open. The Brazilian reached the quarterfinal here last year.

The 24-year-old has a 2-3 win-loss record in the main draw matches at the ATP Tour events in 2025. Both of his wins came last week at the Argentina Open, where he defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta and Sebastian Baez, before losing to Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Ad

We can expect a tough match, but the crowd support could help Thiago Seyboth Wild in this encounter.

Predicted winner: Thiago Seyboth Wild

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback