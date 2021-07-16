Riyad Mahrez believes Rafael Nadal is a "real champion", says the Spaniard has the ability to "push and win" no matter the situation

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez recently used the example of Rafael Nadal to explain why it is important to keep pushing yourself to win in sport.

Despite being the most successful player at Roland Garros by some distance, Rafael Nadal always strives to reach new heights every year. Even though the Spaniard is in the final few years of his career and younger players are rapidly improving, Nadal has managed to win the claycourt Major four times in the last five seasons.

While speaking on YouTube channel OuiHustle, Mahrez explained that football is a game where you constantly need to prove yourself. He cited the example of France striker Kylian Mbappe, who came under immense scrutiny after he missed a penalty against Switzerland at Euro 2020 despite being a World Cup-winning player.

"There is constant questioning in football," Mahrez said. "We saw it with Mbappé. He won the World Cup three years ago. Then (Euros 2020) he missed the penalty. Everyone has fallen on him. Everything you did yesterday they don't care it is the past. You have to look ahead."

Mahrez went on to stress that it is important to maintain a hunger to win irrespective of past triumphs. In that regard, the Algerian cited the example of Nadal and how the Mallorcan once had to battle his inner demons during one of his matches in Paris.

Riyad Mahrez showered rich praise on Rafael Nadal

According to Mahrez, the Spaniard is a true "champion" because of his relentless desire to keep winning.

"When you win, next year you have to come back and try to win again. It's the right mindset," added Mahrez. "And those who have it are very successful. It's like Nadal. Once, he had won Roland Garros 11 times and he was losing in the final of another tournament. He says he heard a voice in his head telling him 'it's good Rafa, you've already won 11'.

"Well he, no, he continues, he will try, even if he is injured, he pushes and he wins. And that's the real champion. When you win, you have to win again otherwise people will say that we are finished. You have to surpass yourself all the time."

Rafael Nadal to return at the Citi Open in Washington

𝗥𝗔𝗙𝗔'𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗨𝗦 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗖. pic.twitter.com/mhmQbs9fRi — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) July 8, 2021

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at the French Open. The Spaniard said he needed to protect his body in order to prolong his career.

The Spaniard will, however, return to the tour at the Citi Open in Washington, where he has accepted a wildcard. Nadal will be making his debut in the event, which is scheduled to begin on 2 August.

