Roger Federer after 3R win: "Thanks to Gasquet and Norrie I'm in a much better frame of mind mentally"

Roger Federer believes his wins over Richard Gasquet and Cameron Norrie have done wonders for his mindset going into the second week of Wimbledon.

While the 20-time Major champion was severely tested by Adrian Mannarino in the first round, he had a much easier time on court against Gasquet and Norrie in his next two matches.

After his win over Norrie, Federer was asked by Tennis Channel's Martina Navratilova if his first-round clash against Mannarino had played out in a similar manner to his defeat against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle, where the Swiss had allowed "negative thoughts" to enter his mind.

The 39-year-old explained how the "passive tactics" he employed against Mannarino did not work as the match progressed. Federer pointed out that he started the match well but became "tentative" as it wore on, allowing the Frenchman to assert himself.

"In the first round against Mannarino it (negative thoughts) kept on creeping back in because we chose a tactic that was quite passive, you know slicing to his forehand a lot and then seeing what would happen," Federer said. "I was up 6-4, 5-4 so things were working out but as the match went on I started to become tentative and he got better because probably I allowed him to."

Federer said he knew that if he survived the tussle against Mannarino, he would face a more favorable opponent in the shape of Gasquet in the second round.

"This is where I needed to probably get out of the match somehow and give myself a chance to play Gasquet who suits my game better especially on the faster courts," added Federer.

According to the eight-time Wimbledon champion, wins over Gasquet and Norrie have filled him with confidence going into the second week.

"The same thing against Norrie, I was very clear how I wanted to play and this is how I wanna feel so I feel like maybe thanks to Gasquet and now, Norrie I'm in a much better frame of mind mentally and I have to be if I wanna be competitive in that second week here at Wimbledon."

Federer was then asked to give his thoughts on life in the Wimbledon bubble, where he is currently locawithout his family. The 39-year-old expressed his displeasure at being away from his wife and four children.

"Well, terrible (on how bubble life is)! I have not seen them, I am not with them and that in itself is no good," Federer added. "I speak to them you know, three times a day, checking with Mirka if everything's okay at home."

"I'll go for a tour through the lobby and go back to the room, and that's the most exciting part of the day" - Roger Federer on his plans for middle Sunday

Roger Federer after beating Cameron Norrie

Middle Sunday is traditionally a rest day at Wimbledon with no play scheduled. However, this is set to change from next year when matches will be held on all days.

When asked about how he planned to spend his off-day, Federer joked that he had limited options in terms of pastimes.

"I was just asked in the press for the Swiss media 'well, what are you gonna do tomorrow (Sunday) on your off day?' I said I'll go for a tour through the lobby and go back to the room and that's the most exciting part of the day," Federer said. "But in all seriousness I'll go train a little bit, I'll come back and play some cards with the team and that's about it."

