Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer

They say kids learn best by copying their elders. And if you love tennis, who better than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to imitate?

A pair of Japanese brothers, six-year-old Yunosuke and four-year-old Koujirou, were seen exhibiting amazing tennis skills in a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

The video of the two brothers was shared on the popular social networking site by Andy Murray's mother and coach, Judy Murray. It had the elder brother hitting one-handed backhands a la Roger Federer, while the younger one was pummeling Novak Djokovic-style backhands.

Japanese brothers Yunosuke and Koujirou imitate Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Judy Murray tagged Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and wrote in her video post:

"Kids learn best by copying. Here's two kids showing what they have picked up by watching on their screens."

Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole on their screens. 😳 👏. #LockdownLearning.



pic.twitter.com/rRVrzrQrL0 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) May 4, 2020

The video clip quickly garnered the attention of Twitterati. One user remarked that she was loving the footwork of the two kids:

Love the foot work , wish I could get the hang of it 😂😂😂 — Tablet-Lady (@SylviaSeth1) May 4, 2020

Advertisement

Another remarked that the video had inspired him to go and watch some Federer (clips):

Amazing!!! I’m going to watch some Federer right now! — Greg McHugh (@gregjmchugh) May 4, 2020

Neither Roger Federer nor Novak Djokovic has responded to Judy Murray's post yet. Both of the legends, however, have been fairly active on social media during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown period.

Roger Federer catches up with good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer during an Instagram video chat with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer started the 2020 season with a semifinal defeat to eventual champion Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. Subsequently, a knee surgery meant that the 38-year-old was scheduled to rejoin the tour during the grass leg of the season.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak that spread through USA and most of Europe forced the ATP to announce a suspension of the tour till at least 13 July. The move was taken to safeguard the health of players, officials, fans, organisers and other stakeholders.

Federer has made the most of his downtime away from court. He recently caught up with his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal on an Instagram live, which garnered over a million views.

Once we finally got this thing working, yes 😂 https://t.co/2liQGHKJvT — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 20, 2020

What has Novak Djokovic been up to during the COVID-19 lockdown?

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic during a video chat

Novak Djokovic, who has won all his 18 matches in 2020, has also been fairly active on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 32-year-old Serb recently had a video chat with his good friend Andy Murray. After that, he had a 'fan boy' interaction with the recently retired Maria Sharapova.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion spoke in a talk show about the benefits of following nutrition and detoxification in his life and career. Djokovic has been following a plant-based diet for the last few years, but doesn't like to call himself a vegan. In reality, though, there is only a thin line of demarcation between following a plant-based diet and being vegan.

Djokovic has contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts in his native Serbia as well as to the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca. The Serb, like most professional players, will not be seen playing a match on the tour for at least two more months, as tennis grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.