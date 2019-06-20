Roger Federer and Wimbledon: A bond that will stand the test of time

Roger Federer

The most beautiful thing about sport is its ability to create lasting relationships. Sachin Tendulkar and the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rafael Nadal and the French Open, The Undertaker and WrestleMania - these are just a few of the relationships that have stood the test of time, and most importantly, relationships that will live on for posterity.

One such relationship that has transcended the realms of time, and struck a chord with millions of sports aficionados across the world, is the love affair between Roger Federer and Wimbledon. The Swiss maestro has conjured several surreal moments at tennis’ hallowed stage, and has enthralled and bewitched fans for almost two decades.

It was in the year 2001 that the world first witnessed the blossoming of a genius in Federer. It was a fourth round match at Wimbledon, when a 19-year-old Federer stunned the legendary Pete Sampras in five sets. It was the ‘passing of the torch’ moment, when the emperor in Sampras was relegated from the top, and a new heir in Federer ascended the throne.

And now, almost 18 years later, Federer occupies the highest pedestal at the venue. With eight titles, he is the most decorated athlete in Wimbledon history, and this record will likely remain his for a long time.

But then, titles apart, fame apart, the numbers apart, what makes Federer the greatest wielder of the tennis racquet?

It is the ethereal simplicity in his game, that makes us forget all our troubles when we watch him, as he takes sport watching to peaks never witnessed before. The drop shot that he conjures out of nowhere, the stunning single-handed backhand that sends his opponent into a tizzy, the surreal forehand winner that makes the crowd gape at him in unabashed awe - these things place him at a pedestal unfathomable by the lesser mortals of the sport.

During the course of his unprecedented career, he has given fans memories that will last a lifetime. The 2008 Wimbledon final between the rugged Nadal and the sublime Federer will go down as the greatest final in Wimbledon history. The two legends kept the fans at the edge of their seats, before Nadal prevailed over the Swiss maestro in five sets.

Then came the 2009 final against Andy Roddick. The two men rallied on and on, until Federer finally tamed the booming Roddick serve, and won the fifth set 16-14. And of course, that 2017 Wimbledon final, where Federer combined ruthless aggression and ethereal splendor and dismantled Cilic to lift his eighth Wimbledon crown.

At the age of 37, Federer still gives the impression of a child that loves to caress the tennis ball. He still weeps with unbridled joy every time he lifts a title. And most importantly, he still manages to create the illusion that the concept of time does not apply to him.

That said, while we may want the great man to go on and on, we have to realize that Federer is very close to the sunset of his unmatched career.

But then, whatever happens during the rest of his career, we can all be sure of this - Federer has created an intimate bond with Wimbledon that will stand the ravages of Father Time, and most importantly, a bond that has no equal.