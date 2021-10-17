Roger Federer attends wedding of Alexandre Arnault along with Beyonce, Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams

Roger Federer recently traveled to Venice from Dubai to attend the wedding of Alexandre Arnault and Geraldine Guyot. The groom, Alexander Arnault, is the son of Bernard Arnault, who is the third richest man in the world.

The Arnault family owns the luxury brand Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), for whom Federer is a brand ambassador. The 20-time Major champion is also good friends with the Arnault family and was recently spotted with Alexandre's step brother, Antonie, at the Paris Fashion Week.

The wedding was held on the island of San Giorgio, which is part of Venice. The guest list was as spectacular as the location, with the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Omar Sy, and several big names from the fashion industry in attendance.

Federer attended the wedding with his wife, Mirka. However, only one photograph of the duo has surfaced on social media so far.

The Swiss star looked elegant as ever in his suit and black shades, while Mirka appeared to be sporting a floral print dress with a half jacket.

The photograph has also fuelled speculation that Federer is no longer using the crutches he was pictured with during the Laver Cup.

Singer Beyonce Knowles was the biggest attraction at the wedding. She understandably grabbed the limelight, with the paparazzi hounding the American for photographs.

Roger Federer is still recuperating from his third knee surgery

Roger Federer poses with the Laver Cup trophy

Roger Federer underwent a third surgery on his knee a few weeks ago. He had undergone two procedures on his knee in the first half of 2020, which kept him on the sidelines for more than a year.

Federer made his comeback to the sport in March this year and played a handful of matches before hurting his knee at Wimbledon. This forced him to go under the knife once again, and he was spotted using crutches after the surgery.

Despite his most recent setback, the Swiss has maintained that he intends to make a comeback to the tour. That said, the 40-year-old is yet to resume training. Considering the fact that he still needed crutches earlier this month, it is safe to assume that he will not be returning to training anytime soon.

Federer's good friend Tommy Haas recently said the Swiss may have to wait until March next year to get a clearer picture of his future.

