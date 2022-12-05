Roger Federer elated by "most incredible celebration" of his tennis career by Rolex

Roger Federer's brand association with Rolex is among the most famous athlete-brand partnerships in sports history. The luxury Swiss watch brand has been associated with Federer and his tennis career for over 15 years now and the Rolex team recently gave the Swiss great a warm welcome as they celebrated his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old called time on his tennis career at the Laver Cup in September, in what will go down as one of the most memorable nights in tennis history. Sporting a Rolex watch as he walked out on the court and putting it back on soon after winning a match became a regular feature throughout the Swiss tennis legend's career.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion took to social media on Sunday to thank the Rolex team for a great reception as he walked their grounds. He was welcomed by a packed crowd at what seemed like the Rolex headquarters in Geneva and was surrounded by large posters of some of the biggest moments of his career.

"Thank you to the entire @rolex family for the most incredible welcome and celebration of my tennis career," Federer wrote on Instagram.

Federer first signed a 10-year deal with Rolex back in 2006. The athlete and brand renewed their partnership in 2016 with a new deal that is estimated to be worth approximately $8 million a year.

The Swiss brand came up with a classic tribute ad after the Swiss great announced his retirement from professional tennis shortly before the Laver Cup. The ad, narrating why Federer's greatness goes beyond numbers, caught the attention of many and showcased some of the biggest moments of his career.

"Numbers will never fully encompass the extent of his legend, continually growing, nor the breadth of his legacy, perpetually inspiring. For his is a greatness that can never be measured," said a part of the tribute video.

Roger Federer sported a collection of Rolex watches during his farewell campaign

The Roger Federer-Rolex partnership did not fail to come up with an iconic collection during his farewell campaign as well earlier this year. The eight-time Wimbledon champion made his retirement announcement in a social media post, sharing a photo of himself seated at his home in semi-casual clothing. But with it, he also sported an 18K white gold Rolex Daytona with a meteorite dial, according to GQ.

Then, during his emotional farewell speech and ceremony after his final career match, he was seen wearing a 2022 Rolex Air King, which is a stainless steel watch.

Even during the final practice session of his career ahead of the doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal, the former World No. 1 was seen with a Rolex GMT-Master II on his wrist.

