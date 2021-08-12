Roger Federer is a "tennis nerd", he likes positive people who think constructively: Christopher Clarey

Eminent New York Times reporter Christopher Clarey recently penned a biography of Roger Federer after gaining over 20 years of access to the Swiss legend. The book, titled 'The Master,' is scheduled to hit shelves on 24 August and will give fans a first-hand account of Federer's career and much more.

Clarey recently had a long conversation with Steve Tignor of Tennis.com during which he described how he gained access to Federer's private life. He also threw some light on how Federer is as a person, highlighting some of the Swiss' characteristics.

Clarey, who first rubbed shoulders with the 40-year-old at the 1999 French Open, believes the Swiss is an "open book." The New York Times journalist revealed that Federer granted him access to his life during his early days on tour as he wanted to establish a following in the USA.

"In some ways, he’s (Roger Federer) an open book: he has given the fans, the sport and the media so much of himself," Clarey said. "My employers—the New York Times and the late, great International Herald Tribune—were big beneficiaries as he granted me a remarkable amount of access, beginning in the early 2000s, in part because of his interest in making inroads in the US market."

According to the American journalist, Federer is a joy to interact with as he has the uncanny ability to make every interview feel like a normal conversation. According to Clarey, the 20-time Major champion is a "tennis nerd" who cannot stay away from the sport.

"I got the chance to interview Federer everywhere from a private plane to the front seat of his Mercedes in the Swiss Alps," Clarey continued. "He is very good company, in part because he likes to know where his inquisitors are coming from (both literally and figuratively). He has a knack for making an interview feel like a conversation, which is something journalists, not athletes, usually aim for."

"He is also a tennis nerd: someone who follows the sport and its trends and storylines very closely," added Clarey.

Roger Federer is a "tennis nerd" as per Christopher Clarey

Christopher Clarey believes Roger Federer's longevity is primarily due to the fact that he understands and caters to every aspect of his life as a tennis player. Clarey then went on to explain how Federer thrives on positivity.

"What struck me about Federer as I researched was how much he embraced all aspects of his profession, and as he hits 40, I think that really has been one of the keys to his longevity," Clarey said. "He has a finely tuned negative-energy detector, exemplified by the story you mention about his dentist in Basel. He likes positive people who think constructively."

The story of Roger Federer's dentist in Basel that Clarey spoke about above is quite an interesting one. Switzerland, which is filled with people with a more conservative mindset, did not view tennis as a good career option back in the day.

As such, when a teenage Federer visited his dentist in Switzerland and informed him that he wished to pursue tennis as his main profession, the medical professional ridiculed the idea.

Federer, who seemingly does not like to be surrounded by negativity, went on to switch dentists, as Clarey explained.

"Roger Federer has a closed-book side too" - Christopher Clarey

Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer

During the conversation with Steve Tignor, Christopher Clarey pointed out that Federer knows where to draw the line between his private and professional lives.

Clarey explained that Federer maintains a "tight lid" on his personal life, with his coaching team and wife Mirka also following the Swiss' example.

"But as you point out, he (Roger Federer) has a closed-book side, too," Clarey said. "He has learned the value of controlling the flow of information from his team, particularly from his fitness trainer Pierre Paganini, and has also kept a tight lid on his private life."

"Unlike say Jelena Djokovic, Mirka Federer is non-existent on social media and essentially stopped giving interviews 15 years or so ago despite being a very strong personality and former top 100 player," the American added.

Edited by Arvind Sriram