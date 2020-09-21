20-time Major winner Roger Federer has been dearly missed by tennis fans over the last seven months. The Swiss Maestro had called it quits on his 2020 tour campaign after he underwent a second arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

But while Roger Federer's inactivity from the sport and a possible comeback in 2021 have kept the rumor mill running, the Swiss has kept everyone fascinated with his off-court projects.

The tennis star has appeared in a Lindt ad, a Barilla campaign and even sung along to The Beatles, among other things. However, Roger Federer's highlight of his downtime from tennis is the time he has got to spend with his wife and four children at his home in Switzerland.

A few days ago, Roger Federer was interviewed by the GALA magazine at Lake Zurich, where the Swiss superstar talked about his extended break from tennis and how his family has supported him throughout his career.

"For 20 years I was always on the move constantly" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer is big on family despite his illustrious, busy career

Roger Federer has enjoyed an incredibly long career in the sport, having first risen to the No. 1 ranking in early 2004. Since then, Federer has been kept busy with his obligations as a top-flight player, where he has broken record after record.

The Swiss is one of the all-time greats of tennis, but travelling across continents in search of glory has not been easy. In that context, Roger Federer is happy about his current break from the grind.

"For 20 years I was always on the move, constantly on the move. The longest time at home was a maximum of five to six weeks. A break like that is really good. I can come down and spend a lot of time with my family," Federer said.

By his own admission, Roger Federer has been in high spirits while he's been away from the court - something that has been made possible by his wife Mirka and kids.

"When someone is important to you, emotions come into play and the poker face melts like sugar," Federer said.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka

The relationship between Roger Federer and his wife Mirka has been well-documented over the years. Mirka had sacrifice her own career to travel with Federer when he was young, supporting the Swiss Maestro at every juncture of his career. So it came as no surprise when Federer praised his wife to the skies during the interview.

"Mirka is the best mother, the best wife! Mirka has always been a huge support, she is a wonderful person. During my long career she has always supported me," Federer added.

Asked about his life after tennis, Roger Federer remarked that he would settle in Switzerland after he hangs up the racquet - but that that would happen only if his body can no longer go on.

"Switzerland is my absolute favorite country, and I have always known that one day after I end my tennis career I would live here. If the cogs no longer work, then I stop," Federer concluded.