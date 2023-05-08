Roger Federer reunites with Williams sisters and Juan Martin del Potro at F1 Miami GP 2023

The tennis world was hit with a wave of nostalgia as photographs of Roger Federer posing with Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Juan Martin del Potro surfaced online from the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.

Federer was at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida to attend his third F1 race after Abu Dhabi in 2016 and Barcelona in 2022. The glorious event was also graced by the iconic sister duo of Serena and Venus, and Argentina's del Potro.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Swiss legend recalled his memories from the last two races and stated that he was glad to do things that he liked after retiring from professional tennis last year.

"This is my third time, yes," he said. "I’ve been to Abu Dhabi, the big race with [Lewis] Hamilton and [Nico] Rosberg at the time, and then I did Barcelona qualifying last year which I really enjoyed as well. It's a bit more relaxed away from the big race and then, now here. So it’s great fun to be back, having finally a bit of time to do things like this as well.”

At the 2023 MET Gala last week, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. Federer, who was accompanied by his wife Mirka in New York, was a co-host at the fashion event.

The 41-year-old posed with the Williams sisters in Miami on Sunday, with the photograph depicting a combined tally of exactly 50 Majors.

The former World No. 1 also caught up with 34-year-old del Potro. In a video, shared by the Argentine, the two can be seen hugging each other before a friendly chat. They clashed 25 times on the tour, with Federer leading 18-7 head-to-head. del Potro won his only Major at the 2009 US Open by stopping the Swiss maestro from winning a sixth consecutive title.

Federer was also clicked with the Jonas Brothers — Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas — at yesterday's race, which was won by Max Verstappen

Roger Federer worried for Rafael Nadal ahead of French Open 2023

Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the upcoming Italian Open has got the entire tennis world worried about his participation at the 2023 French Open, including Roger Federer. In a conversation with Sky Sports, the Swiss icon remarked that he hoped for his friend Nadal to regain his fitness and play in Paris later this month.

"It would be brutal, yes. That would be tough for tennis if Rafa wasn’t gonna be there," he said. "I still hope so. I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best and then obviously Novak also hasn’t played that much so I hope he is going to be strong as well. And then obviously all the young guys coming through as well. I'll be watching, that's for sure."

Still recovering from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open, Nadal hasn't played a tour-level match in almost four months.

