Roger Federer reveals he 'communicated with Rafael Nadal in particular' during the pandemic, says wife Mirka had a 'downturn year'

Roger Federer recently spoke at length about his off-court life during the ongoing pandemic, revealing that he would often have conversations with his good friend Rafael Nadal.

Federer's knee injury and subsequent relapse ensured that he had to completely stay away from the physical side of tennis for a good part of 2020. However, this gave the 39-year-old plenty of time to devote to his family, friends, and day-to-day activities, among other things.

And in a recent interview with Numero, Roger Federer detailed the activities he would indulge in during his rehabilitation period. The Swiss star revealed that watching films and TV shows wasn't usually part of his daily itinerary; instead, he would try and get involved in familial and household decisions that his usual tennis life would not allow him to do.

“No, I haven't 'binged' that much, neither movies nor series," Roger Federer said. "I was busy becoming the family quarterback. For once. In my tennis life, I make the big decisions and people manage the day-to-day for me. There, I was really happy to pilot details with my wife, to think of things for the children, the garden, the house."

Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Laver Cup

But more importantly, Federer revealed that he kept in touch with ATP throughout this period and frequently touched base with his good friend Rafael Nadal. The eight-time Wimbledon champion mentioned that living a non-tennis life has been more relaxing as he does not need to depend on on-court results to execute decisions concerning his daily-life.

"I made video meetings with ATP, I communicated with Rafa [Nadal] in particular," Federer continued. "In my normal life, everything was improvised based on the results. I often left at the last minute, took out my things and put them back together. Since the confinement, I have had time."

Roger Federer then pointed out how the pandemic has given a new layer of meaning to the daily pleasantries exchanged by people. According to the Swiss, you previously wouldn't give too much thought to answer a question about your well-being, which unfortunately is no longer the case.

Roger Federer's wife, Mirka

But the 39-year-old assured that he hadn't suffered much during the last year, both in terms of the pandemic and the knee injury. However, Federer couldn't say the same about his wife, Mirka.

“You are right. Before, we would say 'hi, how are you?', The other would quickly answer and move on," Federer explained. "Today that makes sense. Everyone knows at least one person who has caught the virus, we hope not to catch it, the whole world is in the same situation. Having said that, to be completely honest, I am doing very well despite the crazy twelve months I just had: two knee operations and a pandemic. With my wife, it turned into a downturn year.”

It was super strange at first, now we know how to deal with it: Roger Federer on quarantine rules

Roger Federer

Turning his attention to the quarantine period in Switzerland, Roger Federer acknowledged that most weeks would be devoid of any excitement, but added that rules had been strictly followed in his country.

Federer revealed that it was 'nice' to be in Switzerland for an extended period, which his otherwise-packed schedule seldom allows.

“Sometimes whole weeks went by without any particular event," Federer added. "We have strictly followed the rules here in Switzerland. Besides, it was nice to come back to my country where, in general, I don't spend more than three months a year. The only time I've been here for a long time was in 2016, already because of my knee. We were able to see our close friends and relatives, but rather outside. It was super strange at first, now we know how to deal with it. ”