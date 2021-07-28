Roger Federer spotted vacationing with wife Mirka & kids on Croatian island

Roger Federer, who suffered a setback to his knee during Wimbledon a few weeks ago, is currently spending time away from the tour to rest and recuperate. The Swiss maestro was recently spotted holidaying on the island of Losinj in Croatia along with his wife Mirka and their children.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who turns 40 next month, decided not to travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games after his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon.

Federer has largely remained out of the public eye since then, although footage of the Swiss did recently surface on social media showing him participating in a tennis drill with his daughter Myla Rose and Arsenal football legend Thierry Henry.

Roger Federer with his family (Image credit: @tennis-photos Twitter)

More recently, pictures of the Swiss legend's vacation in Croatia emerged on Twitter. In the pictures, the Swiss is seen sporting a graphic white t-shirt displaying a promenade next to the sea. Federer paired the t-shirt with blue swim shorts with a rather gaudy pattern.

Roger Federer's wife Mirka is pictured wearing a long green skirt. She was also seen applying some lotion on Federer's back while their kids looked on.

In another picture, Federer has his phone out to click a photo of Mirka in a two-piece dress. From the images, it's evident the Swiss maestro is enjoying his time away from the court.

Roger Federer in a race against time to be fit for the US Open

Roger Federer, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, is on the official entry list for the National Bank Open in Toronto. The Masters 1000 event is scheduled to begin on August 7.

It remains to be seen whether Federer will actually play in Toronto and/or the Cincinnati Masters, which takes place the following week. The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, is set to take place in New York from August 30.

The stakes are as high as they've ever been for Federer in the North American hardcourt swing. In recent months, theSwiss has seen both his rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic equal his tally of 20 Grand Slam singles titles - a record in men's tennis.

