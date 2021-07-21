Watch: Roger Federer participates in training drill with daughter Myla Rose and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Roger Federer is currently taking some time off to rehab his knee. The Swiss legend was recently spotted with his coach Ivan Ljubicic and French football legend Thierry Henry on an island in Croatia.

Now, a video of the Swiss maestro has emerged on social media, where he can be seen participating in a training drill with his daughter Myla Rose and Henry.

In the video, Federer, dressed in all white, moves quickly into his shots as he alternates between forehands and backhands, showing no sign of the knee problem he picked up during Wimbledon.

Todo muy normal. Estás en una clase de tenis y tus compañeros son Roger Federer y Thierry Henry 😅 pic.twitter.com/wVBFSQdFva — Set Tenis (@settenisok) July 20, 2021

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry was next in line. The Frenchman is widely considered to be one of the greatest football players of all time, but from the video, it's evident he has very little aptitude for tennis.

Henry made poor contact with the ball on almost every shot, failing to send most of them over the net, with a person in the background imploring him to "just try and hit the ball!" Henry possesses a single-handed backhand, just like Federer.

Thierry Henry during his Arsenal days

Federer's daughter Myla Rose then replaces Henry on the court and hits her stride from the get-go, imparting great depth on her shots. The 11-year-old showcases impressive footwork, which she seems to have picked up from none other than her father.

Impressed with Myla's play, Federer can be heard praising her for her shots at the end of the video.

When will Roger Federer return to action?

Federer decided not to travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games after his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon, where he picked up a knee problem.

The Swiss is on the entry list for the National Bank Open, which is set to get underway in Toronto, Canada on August 7. The final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, is scheduled to begin on August 30.

Federer previously stated that he hoped to make it back in time for the North American hardcourt swing but it all depends on how quickly he recovers.

The 39-year-old had previously missed more than a year of action after undergoing double knee surgery last year.

