Roger Federer does things with a racquet that others cannot, there will never be another player like him: Adriano Panatta

Former French Open champion Adriano Panatta penned a heartfelt letter to Roger Federer on the Swiss' 40th birthday. In the letter published in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Panatta waxed lyrical about Federer's abilities, declaring that there is unlikely to ever be a player like the Swiss in the future.

Panatta is the last Italian man to win a Grand Slam. He lifted the French Open title back in 1976 and climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 4.

Panatta began his letter by wishing Federer, who turned 40 on Sunday. The Italian then pointed out that Federer's genius was apparent even in his younger days.

"Dear Roger, first of all best wishes for your 40th birthday," wrote Adriano Panatta. "I don't remember exactly when I saw you play the first time, but I have well in mind the impression you gave me: you were little more than a kid, but you had something different than the others."

The 71-year-old believes Roger Federer is a special player whose effortless shotmaking and movement set him apart from the rest. Panatta even went on to claim that it was easy to predict the Swiss' rise to greatness considering his "unique" style of play.

"It must have been the elegance of the strokes, the grace in the movements: you (Roger Federer) were special," Panatta went on. "And in fact - it was not difficult to predict - you have become what you have become: a unique, inimitable player, perhaps the strongest, certainly the one who plays best."

According to Panatta, there can never be another player who wields a tennis racquet like the Swiss. The Italian believes Federer has firmly etched his name in tennis history and has earned the right to retire on his own terms.

"Many ask me if there will be players similar to Federer in the future. I do not believe it," the Italian continued. "Also because the prototype of the modern player is different. Roger has to stop when he feels like it, without letting himself be influenced. Federer will remain forever, the one who plays like no other. "

Tennis, la lettera di Panatta a #Federer: "Auguri caro Roger, fai cose che gli altri non fanno" https://t.co/VFyY9Gfqpy — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) August 8, 2021

Roger Federer is renowned for his versatile game style. The Swiss often produces shots that even players like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal struggle to play.

Panatta highlighted this fact in his letter but was quick to point out that he also considers Djokovic and Nadal "great champions."

"Federer, you do things that others don't," he wrote. "Attention, I'm not saying that the other two big names are not great champions: Nadal's desire to fight or Djokovic's defense are exceptional, but Roger, even when he loses, always pulls out those two or three shots that can't be done."

"But it's not just the technique that makes it unique," he went on. "He is an exceptional, polite, modest guy. Roger and Nadal have a great merit: they made tennis more popular, they showed its best side."

Roger Federer once said to me: 'Adriano, I would exchange some of my success at Wimbledon with your Roland Garros': Adriano Panatta

Roger Federer with his 2009 French Open title

Adriano Panatta also recalled one of his interactions with Roger Federer in 2009, before the Swiss had won his first Roland Garros title.

Panatta revealed that Federer had told him he would be happy to swap some of his Wimbledon titles in return for the Italian's 1976 Roland Garros trophy.

"I remember that one evening in Rome, during the 2009 Internationals of Italy, we ate a carbonara together in Trastevere," said Panatta. "At one point he (Roger Federer) said to me: 'Adriano, I would exchange some of my successes at Wimbledon with your Roland Garros'."

"My answer: 'Me too…'. He had already won five times in London. That dinner brought him luck: a month later he won Paris and had lifted all the Grand Slam titles, albeit in different years, as he deserves," he concluded.

Edited by Arvind Sriram