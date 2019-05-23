Roland Garros 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal will be looking to add a 12th French Open title to his name

The second Grand Slam of 2019, the French Open, is all set to begin from Sunday, the 26th of May 2019. Played on clay courts, the French Open takes place at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris every year. This will be the 123rd edition of the tournament, and will see an increase in the number of women's qualifiers.

The tournament will see Rafael Nadal trying to defend his title, in the hunt for a record 12th title in Paris. He will face a tough challenge from the current world number one Novak Djokovic, as well as Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and old rival Roger Federer.

The Swiss has returned to the French Open after a gap of three years and would be motivated to add another trophy to his cabinet. Federer has won the claycourt Slam just once, back in 2009.

In the women's section, world number one Naomi Osaka will be the centre of attention after her back-to-back Grand Slam wins at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open. She will be fighting against the likes of last year's champion Simona Halep, second seed Karolina Pliskova and three-time champion Serena Williams.

Serena is seeded 10th at the tournament and has been in search of her fourth title at Roland Garros since 2015.

Here is all you need to know about Roland Garros 2019:

Tournament Name - Roland Garros 2019

Category - Grand Slam

Location - Paris, France

Duration - 26 May to 9 June 2019

Prize Money - €2,300,000 (Singles), €580,000 (Doubles per team), €122,000 (Mixed Doubles), €53,000 (Wheelchair singles), €16,000 (Wheelchair Doubles)

Where to watch French Open in India

The French Open 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD from Sunday, 26th May.

Roland Garros live stream details

Roland Garros will be streamed live on Star Sports' online streaming platform Hotstar.com as well as the Hotstar app from 26th May.