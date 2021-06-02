Roland Garros 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette

Date: 03 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette preview

Top seed Ashleigh Barty will hope to put her injury troubles behind her when she takes on World No. 45 Magda Linette in the second round of French Open 2021 on Thursday.

Barty's injury was the biggest talking point from her first-round win over the 70th-ranked Bernarda Pera. The Australian had her left thigh strapped and struggled mightily, especially on serve. Throughout the match she was a pale shadow of the player who won the Stuttgart title this year and finished runner-up in Madrid.

In her post-match press conference, the 25-year-old revealed that a hip injury had flared up over the weekend which severely compromised her movement. Even though she wasn't at 100% on Tuesday, Barty is optimistic of improving over the course of the week.

Magda Linette

Barty's next opponent, Magda Linette, reached a career-high ranking of No. 33 last year but is now languishing at 45th after a disappointing season. The Pole went on a five-match losing streak before finally finding her rhythm in Strasbourg, where she made the semifinals.

The 29-year-old was able to bring that momentum to Roland Garros, cruising to a 6-3, 6-3 win over unheralded Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet in the first round.

Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty and Magda Linette have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette prediction

Ashleigh Barty

Even though the World No. 1 is the favorite to come through this match, a lot depends on her fitness levels.

Linette is a defensive player who likes to engage in baseline rallies. Under normal circumstances, Barty wouldn't have much trouble getting past such a player.

However, these are not normal circumstances, with questions surrounding Barty's fitness. If Barty's hip injury impedes her movement, Linette will fancy her chances of putting the Australian on the backfoot by coming forward and finishing points at the net.

That said, Barty's mental strength is one of her biggest assets. Even if she does struggle physically, she should be able to dig deep and will herself to victory.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in two tight sets.