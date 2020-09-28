Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020 

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer

Date: 29 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been in imperious form throughout 2020. Barring his shocking disqualification from the US Open, the Serb has not lost a single tournament he's played in so far this year.

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 31-1 in 2020. He comes into Roland Garros after lifting his fifth Rome Masters title last week. The 33-year-old now has the most Masters titles to his name, and his next aim will be a getting to a double career Grand Slam in Paris.

Mikael Ymer, on the other hand, has had a difficult time in the last two weeks. He participated in the German and Italian Open, but failed to make it to the main draw at both tournaments. While he managed to qualify for the US Open, he was ousted in the first round by Djokovic's compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

The World No. 80 has a win-loss record of 6-6 in 2020.

Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Djokovic and Ymer have never faced off on tour before. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Soon after his disqualification from the US Open, Djokovic spoke about wanting to get back on the court to put the incident behind him. He's done just that with his victory in Rome.

Can Novak Djokovic do the unthinkable at the 2020 French Open?

The Serb has been caught in a spate of off-court controversies this season, and he will be hungry to make a statement by winning a second Grand-Slam title this year.

His defensive and counter-punching approach suits the surface in Paris, while Djokovic's excellent returning ability and movement will also help him dictate rallies on clay.

Djokovic has made it to the quarter-final of the French Open every year since 2010. Ymer has his work cut out for him.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets