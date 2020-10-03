Roland Garros: Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: (1) Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek
Date: 4 October 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000
Match timing: TBD
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select/Disney + Hotstar VIP | Europe - Eurosport
Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek preview
Simona Halep entered this year's French Open as the overwhelming favourite in the women's draw. With the exit of Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, the expectations on Halep to win the title have increased.
How she holds up to those expectations and the pressure of being the favourite will be key if she is to win her third Grand Slam title. The Romanian has now won 17 matches in a row (including 13 consecutive matches on clay) and her last loss came at the Australian Open in January (note - the 2020 season has been truncated due to the global pandemic).
Her opponent, Iga Swiatek, is a rising Polish player who has been touted as a potential star in the making. The 19-year-old is a former Wimbledon junior champion and has been moving swiftly up the pro ranks. She reached her first WTA final in Lugano and the last 16 of the French Open last year.
In 2020, she has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the third round at the US Open.
Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head
Simona Halep leads the head-to-head between the two players 1-0. The two players met at the same stage at last year's French Open, which Halep won comprehensively.
Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek prediction
There are no surprises when it comes to Simona Halep's game. The Romanian is undoubtedly the best clay-court player in women's tennis right now and firmly believes that she belongs at the top of the women's game.
Halep is an intelligent player who uses her craft well and she has the ability to play offensively, can counterpunch well and her movement on the court is among the best in the game.
The Romanian has been dominant this week, losing only 12 games in three matches, including a comprehensive 6-1, 6-0 revenge win over Amanda Anisimova in the third round of last year's French Open.
Swiatek is an exciting prospect in the women's game. The daughter of former Olympic rower Tomasz Swiatek, who rowed in the quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Games, the Pole has great groundstrokes and is not afraid to come to the net to finish the points.
Her second serve may be an area of weakness that Halep can attack so Swiatek will need a high percentage of first serves on Sunday.
The Pole has been in great form this week with straight sets win over three tough opponents - the former finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the first round, followed by wins over the tough veteran Su Wei-Hsieh and the former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard, who has been playing extremely well since the resumption of the tour.
Having been at this stage before, Swiatek admits that she expects to play more freely this time against Halep and if she can do that, she will be able to have a good match.
Prediction: Simona Halep to win in three setsPublished 03 Oct 2020, 14:43 IST