Roland Garros: Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (1) Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek

Date: 4 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select/Disney + Hotstar VIP | Europe - Eurosport

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek preview

Simona Halep entered this year's French Open as the overwhelming favourite in the women's draw. With the exit of Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, the expectations on Halep to win the title have increased.

How she holds up to those expectations and the pressure of being the favourite will be key if she is to win her third Grand Slam title. The Romanian has now won 17 matches in a row (including 13 consecutive matches on clay) and her last loss came at the Australian Open in January (note - the 2020 season has been truncated due to the global pandemic).

Her opponent, Iga Swiatek, is a rising Polish player who has been touted as a potential star in the making. The 19-year-old is a former Wimbledon junior champion and has been moving swiftly up the pro ranks. She reached her first WTA final in Lugano and the last 16 of the French Open last year.

In 2020, she has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the third round at the US Open.

First there was Aga, and now there's Iga!



This jaw dropping dropshot from @iga_swiatek during her impressive run in Lugano earned your votes for the 2019 Shot of the Year presented by @Cambridge_FX

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

Simona Halep of Romania shakes hands with Iga Swiatek of Poland .

Simona Halep leads the head-to-head between the two players 1-0. The two players met at the same stage at last year's French Open, which Halep won comprehensively.

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek prediction

There are no surprises when it comes to Simona Halep's game. The Romanian is undoubtedly the best clay-court player in women's tennis right now and firmly believes that she belongs at the top of the women's game.

Halep is an intelligent player who uses her craft well and she has the ability to play offensively, can counterpunch well and her movement on the court is among the best in the game.

The Romanian has been dominant this week, losing only 12 games in three matches, including a comprehensive 6-1, 6-0 revenge win over Amanda Anisimova in the third round of last year's French Open.

Iga Swiatek is through to the fourth round of the French Open for the second year in a row.

Swiatek is an exciting prospect in the women's game. The daughter of former Olympic rower Tomasz Swiatek, who rowed in the quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Games, the Pole has great groundstrokes and is not afraid to come to the net to finish the points.

Her second serve may be an area of weakness that Halep can attack so Swiatek will need a high percentage of first serves on Sunday.

The Pole has been in great form this week with straight sets win over three tough opponents - the former finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the first round, followed by wins over the tough veteran Su Wei-Hsieh and the former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard, who has been playing extremely well since the resumption of the tour.

Iga Swiatek on Halep: “Tennis-wise [last year] I wasn't able to play all the things that we were talking with my team, like about tactics. I wasn’t able to do that. I think this year is going to be different because I'm more experienced. I’m not going to be that stressed.” #RG20 — Max Gao (@MaxJGao) October 2, 2020

Having been at this stage before, Swiatek admits that she expects to play more freely this time against Halep and if she can do that, she will be able to have a good match.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in three sets