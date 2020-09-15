Rome Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

Date: 16 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: 2 pm CEST (5.30 pm IST)

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Six

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on wild-card entrant Jannik Sinner in the second round of the 2020 Rome Masters. This promises to be a cracker of a match and has the potential to be one of the best encounters of the entire tournament.

Jannik Sinner displayed some sensational tennis against Benoit Paire whom he easily thrashed in straight sets. The home-favorite Sinner outplayed the erratic and often petulant Frenchman and will now face the might of Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Jannik Sinner

The Greek has a rather tragic back-story coming into the Rome Masters. Tsitsipas wasted six match points before bowing out to Borna Coric in the third round of the US Open. It remains to be seen how well he has coped with the disappointment, and if at all it will have any impact on his mindset coming into the clay swing.

The red clay is a surface that both Tsitsipas and Sinner enjoy playing on. This surface brings out the best of their abilities, especially for the Greek who relishes deploying his topspin-heavy forehand on the slow brick dust.

Jannik Sinner’s advantage is that Stefanos hasn’t had any match practice on this surface coming into this match. The Italian could thus look to get off the blocks quickly and give himself an early advantage.

That said, if Tsitsipas can find his first serves, he is more than capable of dictating the rallies courtesy his immense variety.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads by 1-0 in the H2H

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Jannik Sinner by 1-0 in the head-to-head. Quite interestingly, that match-up too was the second round of the Italian Open albeit in 2019. Tsitsipas won that in straight sets by a score of 6-3, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is one of the brightest prospects in tennis currently and much of that can be attributed to his all-round game. The Italian is strong off both wings and even boasts of a pretty solid serve. Sinner is not prone to making too many errors and is often a very tricky opponent to get into rallies with.

Tsitsipas, however, possesses just the arsenal to upset the Italian’s rhythm. A horde of sliced backhands and topspin-heavy forehands from the Greek could pose a lot of questions to Sinner. The latter will have to defend out of his skin if Tsitsipas find his timing on the surface.

To prevent this from happening, Sinner can look to keep the rallies short and also attack the Greek’s backhand while serving. Doing the latter can help Sinner close out points at the net but this would be easier said than done if Tsitsipas gets going early.

Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.