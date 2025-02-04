Match Details
Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Mattia Bellucci
Date: February 05, 2025
Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: €2,401,550
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Daniil Medvedev vs Mattia Bellucci preview
Second seed Daniil Medvedev will face Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam on Wednesday (Feb. 5).
The 2023 Rotterdam champion has a winning streak of six matches at the event and defeated another former champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round. He has played only three matches this season, so Medvedev would be hoping to get some momentum, as he might face the 2022 Rotterdam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal.
The former World No. 1 had a disappointing Australian Open. He won the first round in five sets against the World No. 418 Kasidit Samrej in the first round, before losing to 19-year-old Learner Tien in another five-set marathon.
On the other hand, World No. 92 Bellucci came through the qualifiers. In the first round of the main draw, Bellucci beat Dutch wildcard, 17-year-old Mees Rottgering 6-3, 6-2 without much resistance.
Daniil Medvedev vs Mattia Bellucci head-to-head
It will be the first meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Mattia Bellucci.
Daniil Medvedev vs Mattia Bellucci odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Daniil Medvedev vs Mattia Bellucci prediction
World No. 7 Medvedev would be looking to reach the quarterfinal at the ABN Amro Open for the fourth time in his sixth appearance at the event. He has never lost in the round of 16 in Rotterdam.
The 2021 US Open champion needs to reach the semifinal at the 2025 ABN Amro Open to overtake Novak Djokovic in the ATP Rankings, so he would have extra motivation to win this match.
23-year-old Bellucci has won only eight matches on the ATP Tour in his career so far and he has never beaten any Top 20 player in his career. His only previous meeting against a Top 10 player was against Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters in 2024, which he lost in straight sets.
Bellucci likes playing on hard courts as he has won three Challenger titles on the surface. But on the ATP Tour, he has reached only one quarterfinal, at the 2024 Atlanta Open, when he lost to Arthur Rinderknech in three sets.
Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.