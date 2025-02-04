Rotterdam 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrea Vavassori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Date: February 5, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: €2,563,150

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrea Vavassori preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Adelaide International 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on qualifier Andrea Vavassori in the first round of the ABN AMRO Open 2025.

Auger-Aliassime started the new season at the United Cup. He lost his first group match against Borna Coric from a winning position and later rallied from the brink of defeat to beat World No. 4 Taylor Fritz. Nevertheless, his time in the tournament ended in the round-robin phase.

Auger-Aliassime then won his first title since October 2023 at the Adelaide International, beating players like Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul. However, he couldn't sustain the momentum and lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Australian Open despite winning the first two sets.

The Canadian's next tournament was last week's Occitanie Open in Montpellier. He beat Arthur Cazaux, Bu Yunchaokete, and Jesper de Jong to reach his second final of the year. He faced Aleksandar Kovacevic in the summit clash and scored a 6-2, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2) win over him to win his second title of the year, and the seventh of his career.

Vavassori is mainly a doubles player but tried his luck in singles here, and defeated Niels Visker and Geoffrey Blancaneaux in straight sets to make the main draw in Rotterdam. He won the doubles title in Adelaide this year and finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open with Simone Bolelli for the second year in a row as well.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrea Vavassori head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrea Vavassori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime

-1000

+1.5 (-5000)

Over 20.5 (-125)

Andrea Vavassori

+550

-1.5 (+800)

Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrea Vavassori prediction

Andrea Vavassori (R) at the Adelaide International 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Auger-Aliassime didn't win a title last year, and now he has won two in five weeks this year. He's the first player to win two singles titles this season as well and will look to build upon his title-winning run in Montpellier with a strong start in Rotterdam.

Auger-Aliassime won his maiden title on the ATP Tour in Rotterdam back in 2022 after eight runner-up finishes, including once here. He'll be the overwhelming favorite to win his opening-round contest against Vavassori, given the latter's status as a doubles specialist.

Vavassori has only nine main draw wins to his name at the ATP level, while Auger-Aliassime has already won 10 matches this year. The Italian has also lost all eight of his previous matches against top 30 players. Given his opponent's poor track record in singles, this should be a comfortable win for the Canadian.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

