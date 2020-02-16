Rotterdam Open 2020, Finals: Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime | Where to watch and live stream details

Gaël Monfils

Defending champion Gaël Monfils is on a roll as he defeated Serbia's Filip Krajinović for the second time in two weeks in another ATP Tour indoor tournament semi-finals to reach the finals at the Rotterdam Open 2020. Enjoying an eight-match winning streak currently, the Frenchman has been unstoppable at the Ahoy Rotterdam and he took down Krajinović in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6.

The World No. 9 player is in sharp form and displayed his fitness throughout the match against the Serbian. He had defeated the same opponent in the semi-finals of the Open Sud de France last week before going on to claim the title. Coming into Rotterdam as the defending champion, Monfils has retained his form and shone in every match at the ATP 500 event.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

The third-seeded Frenchman will now have to face the young Canadian, Felix Auger-Aliassime in the finals of Rotterdam. The 19-year-old has been playing extremely well for his age and defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4.

Neither Monfils nor Auger-Aliassime have met each other on the court previously which would make it an interesting clash. However, Monfils has always excelled at Rotterdam and he will go into the match as a favourite and with the urge to defend his title. It remains to be seen if the young Canadian can upset this plan of the Frenchman.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 10 - 16, 2020

Tournament: 47th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,013,855

Time: [3] Gaël Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime on Centre Court at approx. 08:00 PM IST on February 16, 2020

Where to watch Rotterdam Open 2020?

India - The singles action will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Rotterdam Open 2020

The Rotterdam Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Rotterdam Open 2020 website will also show the live scores.