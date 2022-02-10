Rotterdam Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Andy Murray.

Date: 10 February 2022.

Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €1,208,315.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Auger-Aliassime will face Murray for the second time in his career

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime faces former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday.

The Canadian had a fine start to 2022 as he was instrumental in his nation winning the ATP Cup. During the tournament, Auger-Aliassime beat World No.3 Alexander Zverev and Robert Bautista Agut, which confirmed Canada's victory. This saw the 22-year-old reaching a career-high ranking of ninth.

He then began the Australian Open by surviving scares against Emil Ruusuvuori and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The youngster followed this by beating Dan Evans and Marin Cilic to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Here, Auger-Aliassime was up against World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. The Canadian won the first two sets and had a match point in the fourth. However, Medvedev managed to stage a comeback and win the match.

Auger-Aliassime was seeded third at the Rotterdam Open and faced qualifier Egor Gerasimov in the first round. The 22-year-old came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



finishes strong against Gerasimov to secure his place in the last at the Sssssliding into the second round. @felixtennis finishes strong against Gerasimov to secure his place in the lastat the #abnamrowtt : 3-6 6-2 6-2. Sssssliding into the second round. 😎@felixtennis finishes strong against Gerasimov to secure his place in the last 1️⃣6️⃣ at the #abnamrowtt: 3-6 6-2 6-2. https://t.co/quRW9cQWqd

Meanwhile, Murray started 2022 at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and suffered an opening-round defeat to Facundo Bagnis in three sets. He followed this up by reaching the final of the Sydney International, beating Viktor Durasovic, Nikoloz Basilashvili, David Goffin and Reilly Opelka en route. However, the Scot lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final.

Murray beat Basilashvili in a five-set thriller to reach the second round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

The former World No. 1 received a wildcard for the Rotterdam Open following the withdrawal of Daniil Medvedev. He was up against Alexander Bublik in the first round and beat the Kazakh 7-6, 6-4.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



clears his opening hurdle at the There will be more Murray magic to come in Rotterdam! 🪄 @andy_murray clears his opening hurdle at the #abnamrowtt , with an impressive win over Montpellier champion Bublik: 7-6(6) 6-4. There will be more Murray magic to come in Rotterdam! 🪄 @andy_murray clears his opening hurdle at the #abnamrowtt, with an impressive win over Montpellier champion Bublik: 7-6(6) 6-4. 🌟 https://t.co/TGF8weklvq

Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head to head

Thursday's match in Rotterdam will be the second meeting between Murray and Auger-Aliassime. They previously locked horns in the second round of the 2020 US Open with the Canadian winning in straight sets.

The winner of this match will face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Auger-Aliassime may be ranked 86 spots higher than Murray but there is every chance of the latter giving him a run for his money on Thursday.

The Canadian has had a decent record on hardcourts, winning eight out of 11 matches in 2022 so far. Alternately, Murray's record on the surface isn't bad either, winning six out of nine matches so far this year.

The Scot has produced some promising performances lately and there are chances of him cracking the top 50 of the ATP rankings this year. Murray served ten aces in his previous match against Bublik and will look to serve as many as he can against Auger-Aliassime. He will also heavily rely on solid groundstrokes to trouble his opponent.

Auger-Aliassime is a good server as well and will be keen to put pressure on Murray through his serve and forehand.

The match promises to be tightly contested but Murray might just manage to pull off an upset and reach the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra