Rotterdam Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Date: 7 February 2022.

Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: €1,117,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

Tsitsipas started the season by representing Greece at the ATP Cup. He didn't compete in his first group tie as he wasn't at his best following elbow surgery towards the end of 2021. In his second scheduled match, he suffered a three-set loss to Diego Schwartzman before receiving a walkover in his final group tie.

Since Tsitsipas' lead-up to the Australian Open was sub-optimal, many thought he wouldn't make a deep run in Melbourne. But the Greek proved the naysayers wrong by reaching his second consecutive semifinal at the tournament. He eventually lost to Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of their final-four showdown from last year.

The World No. 4 appears to be back to his best and will be aiming to win his eighth career title in Rotterdam.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas 🏼 Love you Oz! Thank you for all the beautiful emotions Love you Oz! Thank you for all the beautiful emotions ❤️🇦🇺🙌🏼

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's start to the new season has been less than ideal. He was part of the Spanish squad at the ATP Cup, but didn't compete in the singles event. However, he did win the two doubles matches he played.

The Spaniard lost in the first round at the Sydney Tennis Classic. He registered his first win of the year at the Australian Open, but lost in the second round to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Davidovich Fokina also competed at the Open Sud de France after his early exit from the season's first Grand Slam, but once again lost in the opening round.

He now arrives in Rotterdam hoping to turn his season around.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two players. He won their only encounter at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters when Davidovich Fokina retired after losing the first set 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Considering their form so far, Tsitsipas will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. He arrives in Rotterdam on the heels of a successful campaign at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina's record for the year stands at 1-3. He'll need to step up his game considerably if he wants a shot at winning. The Spaniard's record against top-10 players isn't inspiring either, winning just once in 11 attempts.

Davidovich Fokina's aggressive brand of tennis yields results, albeit in a very inconsistent manner. He's quick around the court and is a fierce competitor but will find it tough against Tsitsipas, who excels on indoor hardcourts, as evidenced by his four titles on the surface.

The World No. 4 has all the momentum going into this match and should withstand the challenge his opponent presents.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra