Match Details

Fixture: (6) Sloane Stephens vs Karolina Pliskova

Date: April 17, 2024

Tournament: Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole 2024

Round: Second round

Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex in Rouen, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sloane Stephens vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Stephens at the Charelston Open 2024 on the women's tour

Sixth seed Sloane Stephens will take on Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole 2024.

Stephens has made a decent start to the season by winning 11 of her 20 matches, including third-round appearances in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Charleston. She outfoxed Magdalena Frech and Leylah Fernandez in the Charleston Open, but couldn't make it past the in-form Danielle Collins.

The former World No. 3 started her campaign in Rouen with a brilliant win over Peyton Stearns. Despite losing the first set in under 30 minutes, she fought back to level the tie and provided the killer blow in the decider. Stephens outclassed Stearns 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and 40 minutes.

Pliskova in action on the women's tour

Karolina Pliskova, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season by chalking up 13 wins from 19 matches. She pieced together a title-triumph in Cluj-Napoca, Romania and also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open 2024.

The Czech player entered Rouen on the back of a first-round exit in the Miami Open. She started her campaign with a three-set win over Polina Kudermetova, defeating the Russian 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in two hours and three minutes.

Sloane Stephens vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Stephens leads the head-to-head against Pliskova 5-1. She defeated the Czech most recently in the French Open 2023.

Sloane Stephens vs Karolina Pliskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sloane Stephens Karolina Pliskova

Odds will be updated when available.

Sloane Stephens vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Stephens at the WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 4

Both players will be eager to find their best form on clay and make a deep run at the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole.

Stephens has had a season filled with ups and downs. She seems to lack the tactical acumen to get past higher ranked opponents on tour, but has gotten off to a good start at almost every event on tour. Her potent groundstrokes, especially off the backhand wing, set up most of her points during intense rallies.

Pliskova, on the contrary, has managed to win a title this year. She has been putting in the hard yards to find her best potential and never lacks the effort to present a stern challenge during matches. The tall Czech is known to use her serve to great effect and moves effortlessly on the tennis court.

Ulitmately the player who begins on the front foot and executes their strategy to the tea will have the upper hand in this tie. Stephens will be high on confidence after her recent doubles triumph in Charleston (alongside Ashlyn Krueger). She should be able to exploit Pliskova's weaknesses and continue her run in Rouen.

Pick: Stephens to win in three-sets.

