Los Cabos Open 2022: Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida
Date: August 2, 2022
Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $822,110
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports
Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida preview
Sixth seed Brandon Nakashima will square off against Kaichi Uchida in the first round of the 2022 Los Cabos Open on Tuesday. He's had a hot and cold season so far, garnering 23 wins from 41 matches and making quarterfinal runs at the Sydney International, Rosmalen Grasscourt Championship and most recently the Atlanta Open. The American also made the last 16 at Wimbledon.
He picked up hard fought wins over Denis Shapovalov, Nikolas Kuhn and Daniel Elahi Galan at the All England Club but couldn't outlast eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.
The 20-year-old will be entering Mexico on the back of a decent finish in Georgia at the Atlanta Open. He defeated Jordan Thompson and John Millman in the first two rounds but fell to Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
Kaichi Uchida, on the other hand, has amassed 23 wins from 43 matches this season across all levels. He won the Oeiras Challenger in June and made semifinal appearances at the ITF M25 Loule and ITF M25 Netanya, which were his stand-out performances.
He entered the main draw at the Los Cabos Open with competent wins over Matthew Ebden and Nikolas Barrientos in the qualifiers. The 27-year-old hasn't competed on the main tour this season and will also be making his main draw debut at the ATP Tour level.
Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida head-to-head
Nakashima and Uchida have never faced each other before. Their head-to-head, therefore, is locked at 0-0.
Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida prediction
Nakashima will be the overwhelming favorite to win this encounter. He's put up some noteworthy performances on the main tour this year and will be eager to build some momentum ahead of the US Open in front of his home fans.
The American is a tireless worker on the tennis court and has shown his resistance time and again in recent matches. He pleasantly surprised on-goers with his performances at the All England Club. Nakashima is not afraid to play his shots and has a measured approach to the game. He's most comfortable while dictating points with his forehand, one of the best among youngsters on tour right now.
Uchida, on the other hand, dominated his opponent in his previous match. He registered 42 winners and won 71% of his first serve points. The Japanese also converted four out of five break point opportunities against Barrientos. He has a bit of momentum on his side and will be eager to impress against the American.
Without a doubt, Nakashima will be up against an opponent who's quick on his toes and fights vigorously for every point. However, the American possesses a superior skill set and also has ample experience on his side. He should be able to exploit Uchida's weaknesses and come out on top without too much of a hiccup.
Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in straight sets.