Los Cabos Open 2022: Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida

Date: August 2, 2022

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $822,110

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida preview

Nakashima made the quarterfinals at the Atlanta Open most recently

Sixth seed Brandon Nakashima will square off against Kaichi Uchida in the first round of the 2022 Los Cabos Open on Tuesday. He's had a hot and cold season so far, garnering 23 wins from 41 matches and making quarterfinal runs at the Sydney International, Rosmalen Grasscourt Championship and most recently the Atlanta Open. The American also made the last 16 at Wimbledon.

He picked up hard fought wins over Denis Shapovalov, Nikolas Kuhn and Daniel Elahi Galan at the All England Club but couldn't outlast eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.

The 20-year-old will be entering Mexico on the back of a decent finish in Georgia at the Atlanta Open. He defeated Jordan Thompson and John Millman in the first two rounds but fell to Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Kaichi Uchida, on the other hand, has amassed 23 wins from 43 matches this season across all levels. He won the Oeiras Challenger in June and made semifinal appearances at the ITF M25 Loule and ITF M25 Netanya, which were his stand-out performances.

He entered the main draw at the Los Cabos Open with competent wins over Matthew Ebden and Nikolas Barrientos in the qualifiers. The 27-year-old hasn't competed on the main tour this season and will also be making his main draw debut at the ATP Tour level.

Fabián Valeth O. @fabianv_ ante Kaichi Uchida (177º) por 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.



El colombiano llegó a tener 5 break points en el noveno game del tercer set.



Aún podría entrar al cuadro principal como lucky loser. Nicolás Barrientos (350º) cae en la última ronda de qualy del ATP 250 de Los Cabosante Kaichi Uchida(177º) por 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.El colombiano llegó a tener 5 break points en el noveno game del tercer set.Aún podría entrar al cuadro principal como lucky loser. Nicolás Barrientos (350º) cae en la última ronda de qualy del ATP 250 de Los Cabos 🇲🇽 ante Kaichi Uchida 🇯🇵 (177º) por 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. El colombiano llegó a tener 5 break points en el noveno game del tercer set. Aún podría entrar al cuadro principal como lucky loser.

Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida head-to-head

Nakashima and Uchida have never faced each other before. Their head-to-head, therefore, is locked at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -1200 -5.5(+105) Under 19.5(-110) Kaichi Uchida +650 +5.5(-145) Over 19.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima vs Kaichi Uchida prediction

Nakashima will be the overwhelming favorite to win this encounter. He's put up some noteworthy performances on the main tour this year and will be eager to build some momentum ahead of the US Open in front of his home fans.

The American is a tireless worker on the tennis court and has shown his resistance time and again in recent matches. He pleasantly surprised on-goers with his performances at the All England Club. Nakashima is not afraid to play his shots and has a measured approach to the game. He's most comfortable while dictating points with his forehand, one of the best among youngsters on tour right now.

Uchida, on the other hand, dominated his opponent in his previous match. He registered 42 winners and won 71% of his first serve points. The Japanese also converted four out of five break point opportunities against Barrientos. He has a bit of momentum on his side and will be eager to impress against the American.

Without a doubt, Nakashima will be up against an opponent who's quick on his toes and fights vigorously for every point. However, the American possesses a superior skill set and also has ample experience on his side. He should be able to exploit Uchida's weaknesses and come out on top without too much of a hiccup.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in straight sets.

