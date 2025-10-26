Paris Masters 2025 Schedule Day 1: Alex Michelsen, Brandon Nakashima & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming

Alex Michelsen and Brandon Nakashima will kick off their campaigns at the Paris Masters 2025 on Monday, October 27. Michelsen is set to take on Zizou Bergs in the Round of 64 and could potentially face Jannik Sinner in the second round. Nakashima faces a tough challenge against home favorite Alexandre Muller in the first round.

Ad

The 53rd edition of this tournament has been relocated from Accor Arena to La Defense Arena in Nanterre. Day 1 of the last ATP 1000 event of the season will also feature the former champion Karen Khachanov, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the 2018 final to claim his first Masters 1000 title.

Djokovic is the seven-time champion, but has withdrawn from this year's event due to a leg injury. Alexander Zverev is the defending champion and will begin in campaign against a qualifier in the Round of 32.

Ad

Trending

Paris Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 1

Karen Khachanov at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Court Central

Ad

Starts at 11:00 a.m. local time: Luciano Darderi vs Arthur Cazaux

Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs Arthur Rinderknech, Qualifier vs (12) Andrey Rublev

Not before 07:00 p.m. local time: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (10) Karen Khachanov vs Benjamin Bonzi

Court 1

Starts at 11:00 a.m. local time: Flavio Cobolli vs Tomas Machac

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Baez, Qualifier vs Terence Atmane

Not before 03:30 p.m. local time: Alexei Popyrin vs (13) Alexander Bublik

Ad

Followed by: Alecandre Muller vs Brandon Nakashima

Court 2

Stars at 11:00 a.m. local time: Daniel Altmaier vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: Lerner Tien vs Nuno Borges, Francisco Cerundolo vs Qualifier, Alex Michelsen vs a, Guido Andreozzi-Manuel Guinard vs Alexander Erler-Robert Galloway

Court 3

Starts at 01:00 p.m. local time: Austin Krajicek-Nikola Mektic vs Sander Arends-Luke Johnson

Followed by: Qualifier vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Lorenzo Sonego vs Qualifier

Find the full schedule here.

Paris Masters 2025: Where to Watch

Learner Tien at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Tennis fans can watch the live action from the Paris Masters 2025 on the following platforms:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky UK

India - Sony

For more regions, click here.

Paris Masters 2025: Match Timings

Andrey Rublev at the Erste Bank Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Court Central is hosting five major matches of the Paris Masters 2025 on Monday. Court 1, Court 2, and Court 3 will host the rest of the Day 1 fixtures. Day 1 matches will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts. The evening session matches on Court Central will resume at 07:00 p.m. local time. Court 1's evening fixtures will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time.

Ad

Fans from the USA, Canada, UK, and India can find match start timings below:

Country Start Time (Court Central) Start Time (Other courts) USA, Canada October 27, 06:00 a.m. EST October 27, 06:00 a.m. EST UK October 27, 10:00 a.m. BST October 27, 10:00 a.m. BST India October 27, 03:30 p.m. IST October 27, 03:30 p.m. IST

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have never reached semifinals at the Paris Masters, are title favorites. Both Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated the 2025 season with three ATP 1000 titles and two Majors each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis