7 players who will miss Paris Masters 2025 ft. Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul

The season's final Masters 1000 tournament, the Paris Masters, will be the center of attention for the next week. Qualifying rounds are already underway, and main draw action will begin from Monday, October 27.

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the draw as the top seed, followed by Jannik Sinner as the second seed. Both are bidding to capture their first title at the venue. Alexander Zverev is the defending champion. Also in the mix are Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, and Lorenzo Musetti, among others.

However, a few notable names aren't present due to one reason or another. Here's a look at seven players who won't be taking part in the Paris Masters 2025:

#1. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has opted not to compete in this year's Paris Masters, leaving the tournament bereft of its most successful champion. He has hoisted the winner's trophy a record seven times in the French capital. While he isn't nursing a serious injury as such, the Serb is rather picky with his schedule these days in order to prolong his career.

Since winning the Geneva Open in May, Djokovic has participated in only four tournaments, the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and Shanghai Masters. He made the semifinals in all of them. He will be back in action at the inaugural ATP 250 in Greece next month. It remains to be seen if he will take part in the ATP Finals after that, for which he has qualified for a record 18th time, equaling former rival Roger Federer with the feat.

#2. Stefanos Tsitsipas

It looked like Tsitsipas would reclaim his position among the world's best after winning the title in Dubai in February. However, he couldn't sustain the momentum, and recurring injuries further compounded his woes. The 27-year-old announced his withdrawal from the Paris Masters on Friday (October 24).

Furthermore, Tsitsipas also shut down his season, meaning he won't be present at the upcoming ATP tournament in his native Greece. He hasn't competed at the ATP level since his second-round exit from the US Open, save for a quick appearance at the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event. Fans voiced their displeasure over his latest withdrawal after heading to the Middle East for a hefty paycheck despite his health issues.

#3. Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the Stockholm Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

In a season with quite a few ups and downs, Rune was starting to play some consistent tennis in recent weeks. Following his quarterfinal outing at the Shanghai Masters, he arrived in Europe for the Stockholm Open. He advanced to the semifinals and was up against Ugo Humbert for a spot in the summit clash.

Rune captured the opening set but tragedy struck a few games into the second set. He injured his Achilles and promptly retired from the contest. Medical tests confirmed the worst, with the young Dane undergoing a surgery to treat the issue. The road to recovery will be long, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Rune's peers rallied in his support in the aftermath of this tragedy. They highlighted how the prolonged season has an adverse effect on players' bodies, leaving them susceptible to injuries. However, with the ATP announcing a new Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia starting from 2028, the workload of players is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

#4. Frances Tiafoe

The 2025 season was quite disappointing for Tiafoe. Aside from a quarterfinal showing at the French Open and a runner-up finish in Houston, the rest of his results weren't that impressive. He didn't even tally 30 wins this year, failing to reach that mark for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Tiafoe's results took a turn for the worse following his third-round exit from the US Open, failing to win a match after that. He then shut down his season after another early exit from the Shanghai Masters, extending his losing streak to five matches.

Thus, the American won't be present at the ongoing Paris Masters. In addition to shutting down his season earlier than usual, he also parted ways with his entire coaching staff, aiming to make a fresh start for the upcoming season.

#5. Tommy Paul

Paul sustained an injury during his quarterfinal match at the French Open. While he pushed through the pain to finish the match, he hasn't been the same ever since. He compiled a 4-4 record following his injury.

Paul was absent from the tour since his exit from the US Open. He has now pulled out of the Paris Masters as well, effectively signalling an end to his season. He had a 25-9 record prior to his injury, thus bringing an unfortunate end to a promising season.

#6. Jack Draper

Jack Draper at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Draper's career has been plagued with injuries right from the start. However, it appeared as if he was finally in a good place with respect to his health this year. He won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Indian Wells Masters, finished as the runner-up at the Madrid Open, and peaked at No. 4 in the rankings.

However, after a stellar first half of the season, Draper's body began to fall apart following the French Open. He withdrew prior to his second-round match at the US Open, and announced the end of his season a few days later in order to focus on his recovery. As such, he's also out of the Paris Masters.

#7. Arthur Fils

Fils was slowly making his way up the rankings at the start of the season, making three consecutive Masters 1000 quarterfinals. He picked up an injury during his epic five-set win over Jaume Munar at the French Open, ultimately withdrawing from the tournament as well.

That injury has bothered Fils since then. After a two-month layoff, he briefly returned to action at the Canadian Open, losing in the third round. He hasn't competed since then and has now pulled out of the Paris Masters as well, wrapping up his season on a tough note.

