's-Hertogenbosch 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: Thursday, June 15

Tournament: Libema Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: s'Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €750,950

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Medvedev is the top seed of s'Hertogenbosch

Top seed Daniil Medvedev opens his campaign at the Libema Open against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

World No. 3 Medvedev has been one of the best players this season but is coming off a surprise first-round loss at Roland Garros a fortnight ago. Nevertheless, he has won a season-best 39 matches and five titles as he kickstarts his grasscourt swing.

After losing in the third round at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old embarked on a 19-match win streak, sweeping titles at Rotterdam, Doha, and Dubai, before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

Medvedev returned to winning ways at Miami, where he won the title, before the quarterfinals at Monte-Carlo. Following a fourth-round exit in Madrid, Medvedev went all the way in Rome before stumbling in the Roland Garros first round. The Russian has a 7-4 record at the Libema Open, making the final last year.

Meanwhile, the 52nd-ranked Mannarino opened his s'Hertogenbosch campaign with a straight-set win over compatriot Arthur Fils. The left-hander is now 14-12 on the season, having also lost in the Roland Garros first round, like Medvedev.

Mannarino reached successive quarterfinals in Dallas and Delray Beach at the start of the year before making the fourth round in Miami. A disappointing claycourt swing followed next, as the Frenchman won only one of his four matches. The Frenchman, though, has a good record at s'Hertogenbosch, going 13-7, winning the 2022 title, and reaching the semifinals last year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Medvedev has won only two of his five meetings with Mannarino. However, the Russian has won his last two meetings with Mannarino—the 2019 Miami second round and the 2022 s'Hertogenbosch semifinals. The Frenchman, though, leads Medvedev 2-1 on grass.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Adrian Mannarino

All odds as per BETMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Mannarino has a good record on grass

Both Medvedev and Mannarino are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there. Medvedev is a big server, a powerful hitter off either flank, and moves well for his height. Mannarino, meanwhile, is more of a counterpuncher, but the Frenchman tends to play some of his best tennis on grass.

Medvedev has a 33-17 record on grass, while Mannarino has also won one title, going 57-42. However, considering the Russian's superb form this year, expect him to take the win.

Pick: Medvedev in three sets.

