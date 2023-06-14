's-Hertogenbosch 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Libéma Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Tournament: Libéma Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Date: June 16, 2023

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €750,950

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Jannik Sinner at Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Second seed Jannik Sinner will face Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the 2023 Libéma Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

World No. 9 Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, in the Round of 16 after receiving a bye in the first round. Sinner hit eight aces and made zero double faults against Bublik, converting three of his 12 break points to grab the win.

Ruusuvuori, in his journey to the quarterfinals, proved his prowess by overcoming seventh seed Ugo Humbert in a hard-fought Round of 16 clash 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4. In the first round, Ruusuvuori beat Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

In his last ten matches, Sinner has recorded seven victories and three losses, with all ten first sets under his belt. His game statistics reveal an average of 26.7 games played with 15.7 games won overall, and 6.2 wins in the first set.

Ruusuvuori's last ten matches comprise six wins and four losses. He took the first set seven times in the last ten matches, averaging 29.7 games, of which he won 15.

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Sinner and Ruusuvuori will face off for the sixth time on the ATP Tour in the Libéma Open quarterfinals. Sinner has won all five of their previous encounters so their head-to-head record stands at 5-0. The upcoming clash will be their first meeting on grass.

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -375 -1.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-125) Emil Ruusuvuori +270 +1.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Emil Ruusuvuori plays a forehand at Miami Open

While Ruusuvuori's performance usually excels on slower courts where extended rallies let him outlast competitors, he needs to hone his serve precision. Predominantly playing from the baseline, he leans on his potent forehand topspin to acquire dominance, yet consistency hasn't always been his strong suit.

Sinner, on the other hand, has a strong game that covers all areas of play, backed up by his excellent ability to move around the court and stay calm under pressure. The young Italian proactively engages on court, with a minimal weak point profile. The 21-year-old's forehand, capable of producing unique angles, coupled with his commendable foot speed, pose a significant threat.

Sinner has been playing well this year, and if he can maintain his current form, he's likely to come out on top once again.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets.

