Sachin Tendulkar asks for forehand tips from Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Sachin Tendulkar have often interacted with each other and share a good bond.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback video on Instagram, asking for some tips from Roger Federer.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar asked Roger Federer to give him some forehand tips while sharing an old video of himself playing tennis. Tendulkar has a good friendship with the former World No.1 tennis player, and they have interacted with each other multiple times.

Sachin Tendulkar recently uploaded a video on Instagram, in which he seemed to be missing the Wimbledon Championships. The batting maestro had attended the Grand Slam event in England during the year 2011. He met Roger Federer then, and the two sporting legends had a brief conversation.

The former Indian cricket team batsman shared the following video and captioned it as:

"Hey @rogerfederer! Any tips for my forehand? @wimbledon #FlashbackFriday #wimbledon"

Sachin Tendulkar's friendship with Roger Federer

Sachin Tendulkar met Roger Federer on the sixth day of the 2011 Wimbledon

Roger Federer has achieved a lot of success on the grass courts. The Swiss player has won the Wimbledon title eight times. Sachin Tendulkar seems to be an ardent follower of Wimbledon as he has been at the All England Club multiple times. The current Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, had accompanied him once as well.

Talking about the connection between tennis and cricket, two years ago, Roger Federer had drawn every cricket fan's attention towards Wimbledon by executing a hit that resembled a defensive cricket shot. During his match against Adrian Mannarino, Federer wowed everyone with his technique. The International Cricket Council jokinglyplaced him at the helm of the Test Rankings to signify the 20-time Grand Slam winner's perfection.

Sachin Tendulkar also reacted to that shot, and later, he engaged in banter with Roger Federer.

Roger Federer on a hiatus till 2021

Roger Federer recently topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes

Roger Federer had announced last month on Twitter that he will not take part in any competition for the remainder of the year. His right knee problems have forced him to take another lengthier break like the 2017 season. However, this break would not have much impact on his ATP ranking.

Talking about the ATP Tour, the board has announced that the tour will resume in the US during August. The US Open and the French Open will take place this year. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion of both the events, but he will likely skip one of the two tourneys. Novak Djokovic has recovered from COVID-19 and will look to get back on the court soon.

On the other side, Dominic Thiem will be in action next week as his exhibition tournament 'Thiem's 7' gets underway in Austria.