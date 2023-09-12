San Diego Open 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: September 12, 2023

Tournament: San Diego Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, California, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the first round of the 2023 San Diego Open on Tuesday.

Haddad Maia has enjoyed considerable success this year, making it to the top 10 of the WTA rankings in both singles and doubles. She peaked at No. 10 in both disciplines. The Brazilian also reached the semifinals of a Major for the first time when she achieved the feat at the French Open.

Haddad Maia also made it to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, her only last eight finish at the WTA 1000 level so far. While she hasn't clinched a singles title yet this season, she bagged the doubles title in Rome alongside Victoria Azarenka. Her record for the year in singles stands at 28-18 as of now.

Fernandez, on the other hand, has had a rather average season so far. Her best result has been a couple of quarterfinal appearances in Auckland and Cleveland, both WTA 250 events. She didn't progress beyond the second round at any Major.

While Fernandez has struggled in singles, her partnership with Taylor Townsend in doubles has yielded some great results. The two were runner-ups at the French Open and the Miami Open. The also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Fernandez leads Haddad Maia 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open in three sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Beatriz Haddad Maia -110 +1.5 (-250) Leylah Fernandez -120 -1.5 (+175)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 US Open.

Both will be looking to move past their disappointing US Open campaigns in singles. While Haddad Maia lost in the second round, Fernandez crashed out in the first round itself. The Canadian has struggled to recapture her form since her injury at last year's French Open.

The two played out a compelling battle the last time they faced off, which was just a few weeks ago at the Canadian Open. It was a gritty three-set tussle, during which Fernandez outplayed her opponent from the baseline with her aggressive shotmaking.

However, Fernandez isn't able to maintain that level from match to match. Despite her form being quite volatile, she still fights to the last point and at times even turns the tide in her favor. This battle between two left-handers has the potential to be another close affair.

Haddad Maia remains the favorite based on her overall results this season. However, if Fernandez comes out firing on all cylinders, she could manage to stun the Brazilian once again.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia to win in three sets.