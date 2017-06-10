Scientific astrologer says Rafael Nadal will win La Decima

Can the man who has never lost a Grand Slam final stop the ‘King of Clay’ from regaining his Crown? Planets indicate that it will be a grander story that will unfold at the Roland Garros.

Both the finalists of the French Open 2017 were born with super strong planets. Stanislas astonishingly has Uranus, Planet-Z (2008 FC 76), Planet-X (2007 RH 283), Moon and Venus in exaltation and Mars in own house. That makes it six planets in strong positions! Not a mediocre chart by any measure.

Rafael Nadal has the same Uranus, Planet-X and Planet-Z in exaltation. But the Spaniard’s chart is a shade better as the planet of extraordinary successes and grand glories; Planet-Z is much more deeply exalted than Wawrinka’s. That indicates why Nadal is way ahead of Stanislas in the tally of Grand Slams.

Looking at the current scenario, the most powerful Planet-X has transited into the twelfth house for Wawrinka and the eighth house for Nadal. Twelfth house indicates the legs, ‘foreign’ territory and ‘losses’ while the eighth indicates obstacles, transformation and great comebacks.

If Stanislas wins this, it would be just another Grand Slam win for the Swiss. One more win added to the kitty. But if Rafa wins this, it would be a remarkable story of one who has almost gone into the oblivion and had come back into reckoning in an astonishing fashion.

Eighth house indicates ‘Coming back from the dead’ and ‘rising like a Phoenix’. That would exactly sum up the story if the Spaniard goes on to win La Decima. Though Stanislas likes clay, it is still a foreign territory when you are facing Rafael Nadal. In all probabilities, the twelfth house will fasten the loss for Wawrinka.

Nadal appointing Carlos Moya as the coach is a big astrological help too. He definitely has a better chart than Richard Krajicek, the coach of Wawrinka.

Rafael Nadal will attain Grand Slam immortality if he wins this! He will become the first man to win ten Grand Slams on the same surface. Astrologically, it seems Wawrinka cannot do much to stop this from happening.

There is one final factor that goes in favour of Nadal. If Rafa wins this he would move ahead of Pete Sampras into the second place on the all-time Grand Slam winners’ list behind Roger Federer.

That is a big possibility as Nadal’s horoscope is definitely better than Pete Sampras and that was something which was waiting to happen. This is a better chance for Rafa to move ahead especially on a surface which he has made his own since more than a decade.

