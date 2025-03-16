Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pens emotional message about 'precious moments' with daughter Olympia eclipsing his billion dollar businesses

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has penned an emotional note about his time with daughter Olympia eclipsing his billion dollar businesses. He stated that such moments were "precious and fleeting."

Ad

Ohanian has a net worth of $150 million. The American entrepreneur has had significant success in business, including the founding of capital firm Seven Seven Six and social media platform Reddit. He also has investments across numerous companies like Coinbase, Instacart and Opendoor. However, for Ohanian, these fortunes stand secondary in comparison to the moments he spends with his daughter.

Ohanian went on social media on Saturday, March 16, stating that the return on investment for the time with Olympia was "better" than what he would receive for his multi-billion dollar companies.

Ad

Trending

"42 is realizing how precious these moments are. They’re fleeting. I could build a dozen more multi-billion dollar companies and the ROI for this time with her is still better. Here’s to trying to always remember this when I slip into Founder Mode," Ohanian wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Along with the note, Ohanian shared a couple of pictures from an outing with Olympia and his father Chris. While one was a selfie involving the three, another showed Olympia playing miniature golf.

Ohanian and Olympia share a strong bond with each other. The father-daughter duo often posts pictures of their adorable moments on social media. The 42-year-old recently shared online about his daughter preparing breakfast for him. He also posted a picture of Olympia's custom-made food menu.

Ad

"It kind of releases" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on his daughter helping him let go of stress

Serena Williams' husband and daughter during the 2024 Athlos NYC at Icahn Stadium (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reflected on how spending time with Olympia has helped him alleviate everyday stress.

Ad

During a recent conversation with American basketball player Chris Bosh, Ohanian maintained that he is able to "let go" of any tension "the first minute" he spends with his daughter.

"It’s this give and take where I could be having some kind of day, the first minute I spend with her [Olympia Ohanian], it kind of releases and I can let go of that tension," Ohanian said during the interview.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ohanian and Serena Williams has another daughter named Adira whom the couple welcomed on August 15, 2023, six years after the birth of Olympia. They commemorated Adira's first birthday with fans last year by posting heart-warming pictures of the family on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas