Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian writes a moving tribute after his friend's passing

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian penned a heartfelt message for his friend who recently passed away.

On Instagram, Ohanian posted a series of pictures as he recalled memories with his friend, who he has known since the first grade.

"I buried one of my brothers this weekend, Adam Solomon. He was the easy-going soul of my very best friends, guys I've known since 1st grade, who to this day are like brothers to me. He got me into lifting a decade ago. He was at the gym, doing what he loved, when he died," he wrote.

"It was easy to find photos of Adam, bc for the decades we’ve known each other, scattered across the US, he never missed a gathering — no matter how spectacular or mundane, he was there, with the same great vibes, ready to slam his burly hand on your shoulder, and tell you a joke."

He further praised his friend, reminiscing on the good times they spent together, including recently in L.A.

"I'm grateful for all the things we did together over the last 35 years, but I wish we'd had more time. Adam wouldn't just show up for the guys trips to Vegas or the Skins games — he'd jump down to FL just to help me put a swingset together for Olympia," Ohanian wrote.

"We were just in LA together and we did a round of toasts (everyone speaks!) and when it was Adam's turn, he spoke of how much he loved us and these times together and finished with our traditional cheers: "Strength & Honor" (yes, from Gladiator — we're obsessed)," he added.

Serena Williams' husband concluded by hoping everyone could have such a good friend in their lives.

"And as much as I'm hurting right now, I know it hurts because of how much I loved him and I wouldn't trade all those great times, great memories, and true friendship for anything. I hope you all are lucky enough to have an Adam in your life. Strength and Honor, brother," he concluded.

Serena Williams earns nomination for WTA Comeback Player of the Year award

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open: Day 1

Serena Williams returned to the WTA Tour this year at Wimbledon after a 364-day absence.

Williams lost her opening match at the All England Club and announced her impending retirement soon after. Her final match was in the third round of the US Open, where she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic.

As a result, the 23-time Grand Slam champion earned a nomination for the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award. Other nominees include Daria Saville, Donna Vekic, and Tatjana Maria.

